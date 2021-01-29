Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Standout 2022 Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Notre Dame made the top group for Gavin Wimsatt one of the nation's best 2022 quarterbacks

Notre Dame has made the top nine for Owensboro (Ky.) High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, one of the nation's top signal-callers.

Quarterback is an important position for Notre Dame in the 2022 class, and Wimsatt is one of the nation's best quarterbacks. A strong athlete, Wimsatt also oozes potential as a drop back quarterback, and a case could be made he's the most talented quarterback on Notre Dame's board.

Notre Dame, Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Cincinnati comprise his top list.

Wimsatt has passed for over 5,000 yards the last two seasons and rushed for over 1,000 more. He's racked up 76 total touchdowns for Owensboro, and while he's a capable runner, he does a great job using his mobility to aide him in the pass game just as much as he does the run game. There is a lot of work and improvement needed, but his skillset is outstanding, and landing him would be a huge boost for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

247Sports ranks Wimsatt as the No. 40 overall player in the country, and he ranks No. 54 by Rivals. The 6-3, 200-pound quarterback also has offers from Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

