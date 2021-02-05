FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Notre Dame DL Coach Mike Elston Talks 2021 Recruits

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston broke down his four 2021 defensive line signees
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has made a living adding quality classes in recent seasons. Elston has focused on landing long, athletic, high-upside players to his line, and the 2021 class followed the same formula.

On signing day, Elston broke down his four 2021 signees.

Elston starts the answer by talking about defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

At the 1:05 mark he starts talking about defensive end Jason Onye. Elston talks about Vyper end Will Schweitzer at the 1:39 mark and he wraps up his discussion by talking about end Devin Aupiu at the 1:57 mark.

Here is the Irish Breakdown analysis of the defensive line class:

