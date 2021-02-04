Tommy Rees Talks Quarterback Recruiting, Tyler Buchner and Jack Coan

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees talked about his incoming quarterbacks and the challenges of recruiting the position during a pandemic

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees met with the media on National Signing Day to talk about his two incoming quarterbacks, and the challenges of recruiting the position during a pandemic.

Here is the clip of Rees talking about graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan and incoming freshman standout Tyler Buchner, who are both now officially on campus.

Coaches now a days like to see quarterbacks throw in person before making moves on scholarship offers. That has been extremely hard to do during the almost year-long dead period that is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rees talked about the challenges of recruiting the position during the pandemic, and things the staff is doing to overcome that.

