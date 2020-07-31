IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Tight End Mitchell Evans

Mason Plummer

The Notre Dame staff was set on landing a tight end to pair with longtime committed tight end Cane Berrong, and they have found their man, landing Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior standout Mitchell Evans. 

The 6-7, 240-pounder had been on the staff’s radar for some time, and since his offer on June 30, the Irish were the favorite for Evans’ commitment.

Evans is ranked as three-star on 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 20 tight end in the nation and the No. 14 player from the state of Ohio.

The history and pedigree of the tight end position was massive in Evans’ decision to commit to Notre Dame. Tight end coach John McNulty has developed a great relationship with Evans over the past few months and was a big reason why he committed to Notre Dame.

“I have been talking to Coach McNulty off and on since March, but in the past three or four weeks, he and Notre Dame have really stepped up how much they have been contacting me,” Evans recalled. “He is really cool. He was in the NFL for so long and he definitely knows what he is talking about. He is easy to talk to, he knows football, and he really knows what he is talking about. He and I really click.”

McNulty has come in and made an immediate impact with the players he will be coaching this fall and in the future. Berrong, Mitchell Evans, and 2022 tight end Jack Nickel have all mentioned to Irish Breakdown how great of a relationship they have with the Irish assistant coach.

It became clear that Evans would commit to Notre Dame after he and his family visited Notre Dame’s campus on Saturday, July 18. The Evans family lives in Wadsworth, Ohio, just under five hours away from South Bend, so it was a trip that was manageable for them to check out Notre Dame, given the circumstances. 

Evans had always planned on making a decision before his senior year began, and COVID-19 forced his hand into visiting campus without being able to take an official visit with the staff.

When Irish Breakdown caught up with Evans after he received his offer back in June, it was very clear from the start that his interest was genuine.

“Notre Dame is an elite school all around,” Evans stated. “Sure, Florida State and Michigan State are good at football, but with the prestigious academics at Notre Dame, on top of how good they are at football, they are setting themselves apart.”

In the end, it came down to Notre Dame and Pittsburgh as Evans’ final two teams, but Notre Dame ended up beating out a host of other schools for Evans’ pledge. In Evans’ Top 10 that he released on July 4, Florida State, Michigan State, Louisville, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame were the schools included.

Given his size and length, it makes sense to think about Evans possibly out-growing the tight end position and moving to the offensive line, but Evans desires to catch passes as well.

“I like tight end way more, but if it looks like I need to make the switch in order to play at the next level and in the NFL, I’ll do it," said the Wadsworth standout. "I would like to play tight end, though.”

Evans and Berrong look to be a formidable tight end duo for Notre Dame in McNulty’s first recruiting class as tight ends coach. Berrong is the stronger all-around player, but Evans complements him nicely thanks to his massive size and blocking prowess. The duo will look to continue the trend of tight end greatness at Notre Dame during the Brian Kelly era. 

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @MasonPlummerIB
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
StrongNTrue
StrongNTrue

Yet another athletic kid from a family that has some good athletes in it. Glad to have him and he's still got another year to grow and develop.

Rees & McNulty have said they want to use a lot of two TE sets going forward and he and Berrong and the rest of the other TE's make a good tandem/group to work with.

Eons ago, Andy Heck and Dave Casper were built a lot like Evans and very athletic big bodies too. They bounced back and forth between OL and TE and it made them special players.

Chief1
Chief1

So what was the reason his commitment kept getting delayed ? Is there truth this being a blunder on Kelly’s part

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CLASS IMPACT: RB Logan Diggs To Notre Dame

A look at what the commitment of 2021 RB Logan Diggs means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame And ACC To Join Forces In 2020

Notre Dame will play a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

norfolkirish

Notre Dame Lands Running Back Logan Diggs

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Louisiana running back Logan Diggs

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame Well Represented In NFL Top 100 Players List

Five former Notre Dame players were named among the Top 100 players in the NFL

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

First Glance: Notre Dame 2020 Football Schedule

A first look at Notre Dame's 10-game ACC schedule for the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

Announcement Preview: 2021 WR Andrel Anthony Jr.

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. is set to make his commitment

Bryan Driskell

by

IrishND88

Notre Dame RB Commit Logan Diggs Just Scratching The Surface

Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs is just tapping into his full potential on and off the field

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Primed For Conference Title Run In 2020

Notre Dame could be primed for an ACC title run in 2020

RPalmeri

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame, The ACC, Logan Diggs And Recruiting

I addressed Notre Dame to the ACC and the commitment of Logan Diggs in the latest episode of WSBT Sportsbeat

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona

Notre Dame has kicked off the 2022 class by landing talented in-state blocker Joey Tanona

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell