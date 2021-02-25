Notre Dame Offers 2022 Sleeper QB Drew Allar

Notre Dame has finally offered one of my favorite quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Medina (Ohio) High School standout Drew Allar.

Rivals still ranks Allar as a 3-star recruit, but 247Sports has jumped on the bandwagon, ranking him No. 89 overall in the country in its latest rankings. In their December rankings Allar was a three-star recruit and ranked in the 400s.

Allar has prototypical size and arm strength, checking in at 6-5 and 220 pounds. His arm strength is outstanding, and he's very much a modern day quarterback in that he is also athletic and can throw off-schedule and off-platform, using different arm angles to get throws out.

The Medina standout is still a raw quarterback that needs a lot of work, and he's not overly experienced, having been a full-time starter for just one season of high school. What he has, however, is legitimate five-star physical tools that can be developed into something special.

If you're someone who likes player comps, Allar reminds me a great deal of current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in that he's a big, strong, athletic player with all the physical tools to be great, those tools just need to be harnessed.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter