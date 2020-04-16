Notre Dame Lands 2021 Offensive Lineman Pat Coogan

Notre Dame has added a second offensive lineman to the 2021 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Chicago (Ill.) Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan.

The 6-5, 275-pound blocker received an offer from Notre Dame in March, and Coogan told Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Jack Sullivan that the Irish were "on top" for him. At that point it became a matter of when, not if, the Land of Lincoln standout would pick the Irish. Even when Ohio State jumped into the mix days later, Notre Dame was his clear leader.

Coogan is a consensus three-star recruit that camped at Notre Dame this summer. He had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A & M, Stanford, Oregon, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Boston College, Virginia, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kansas State, Iowa State, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, California and Cincinnati.

The Marist standout is listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals and 247Sports, but he played guard for the RedHawks, and playing along the interior is the ideal fit for him at the next level.

Coogan joins a class that already has Top 100 offensive tackle Blake Fisher. Coogan becomes the first Illinois offensive lineman to choose Notre Dame since it landed Trevor Ruhland in the 2015 class. He is the second player from Illinois to commit to the Irish in the 2021 class, joining safety Justin Walters.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook