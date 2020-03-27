Notre Dame Moves "To The Top" For Illinois Offensive Lineman

The Notre Dame coaching moved swiftly after losing out on Only (Md.) Good Counsel four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall. One of their first acts was to offer Chicago (Ill.) Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan.

As a Catholic kid from Chicago, Coogan has admired Notre Dame since he was very young. It’s fair to say this was a dream offer for the Marist standout.

“I’ve been a Notre Dame fan since I can remember,” Coogan said. “This offer means a lot to me. It’s a surreal moment.”

Coogan has been to South Bend multiple times, and area recruiter Tommy Rees has visited Coogan’s high school in the past, and the two have created a strong relationship.

“I’ve been in communication with Coach Rees the most,” Coogan stated. “I’ve met multiple [coaches] though. They are all great people and coaches.”

The likes of Michigan, Stanford and others have been in strong pursuit of Coogan, and his recruitment is starting to blow up. This offer puts Notre Dame in a good position though.

“This offer definitely shoots Notre Dame up to the top of my board,” said the three-star blocker.

Like many recruits in the 2021 class, Coogan’s timeline is up in the air because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not sure what my commitment timeline is looking like,” Coogan explained. “I would’ve liked to have known by the start of my senior season, but, with the coronavirus, I’m not sure.”

Notre Dame checks a lot of the boxes for the Marist guard, starting with the academic piece.

“Academics is very important for me. It’s a key cornerstone in my recruitment.”

Notre Dame being considered “Offensive Line U” definitely stands out as well, as Coogan is very familiar with the offensive line success over the years.

“Notre Dame’s tradition of excellence along the offensive line is fantastic,” Coogan explained. “To have the opportunity to follow some of the best in the game is amazing.”

Marist High School, a Catholic institution like Notre Dame, produced former Irish tight end Nic Weisher, and the school has a strong connection to Notre Dame academically as well. This is something that Coogan recognizes as well.

“Marist and Notre Dame are very similar. They are both high academic schools with great athletics,” Coogan closed out.

Coogan is a consensus three-star prospect and is listed as the 445th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He holds offers from Notre Dame, Stanford, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Illinois, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arizona, Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, California, Boston College, Kansas State, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Syracuse and Cincinnati.

While Notre Dame will not be having a big three of Tengwall, Blake Fisher, and Rocco Spindler, the Irish coaching staff must move forward, as there are still plenty of talented linemen left in this loaded 2021 offensive line class. Coogan looks to be one of the staff’s better remaining targets, and if they push don’t be surprised if he ends up in the class.