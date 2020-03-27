IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Moves "To The Top" For Illinois Offensive Lineman

Jack Sullivan

The Notre Dame coaching moved swiftly after losing out on Only (Md.) Good Counsel four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall. One of their first acts was to offer Chicago (Ill.) Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan.

As a Catholic kid from Chicago, Coogan has admired Notre Dame since he was very young. It’s fair to say this was a dream offer for the Marist standout.

“I’ve been a Notre Dame fan since I can remember,” Coogan said. “This offer means a lot to me. It’s a surreal moment.”

Coogan has been to South Bend multiple times, and area recruiter Tommy Rees has visited Coogan’s high school in the past, and the two have created a strong relationship.

“I’ve been in communication with Coach Rees the most,” Coogan stated. “I’ve met multiple [coaches] though. They are all great people and coaches.”

The likes of Michigan, Stanford and others have been in strong pursuit of Coogan, and his recruitment is starting to blow up. This offer puts Notre Dame in a good position though.

“This offer definitely shoots Notre Dame up to the top of my board,” said the three-star blocker.

Like many recruits in the 2021 class, Coogan’s timeline is up in the air because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not sure what my commitment timeline is looking like,” Coogan explained. “I would’ve liked to have known by the start of my senior season, but, with the coronavirus, I’m not sure.”

Notre Dame checks a lot of the boxes for the Marist guard, starting with the academic piece.

“Academics is very important for me. It’s a key cornerstone in my recruitment.”

Notre Dame being considered “Offensive Line U” definitely stands out as well, as Coogan is very familiar with the offensive line success over the years.

“Notre Dame’s tradition of excellence along the offensive line is fantastic,” Coogan explained. “To have the opportunity to follow some of the best in the game is amazing.”

Marist High School, a Catholic institution like Notre Dame, produced former Irish tight end Nic Weisher, and the school has a strong connection to Notre Dame academically as well. This is something that Coogan recognizes as well.

“Marist and Notre Dame are very similar. They are both high academic schools with great athletics,” Coogan closed out.

Coogan is a consensus three-star prospect and is listed as the 445th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He holds offers from Notre Dame, Stanford, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Illinois, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arizona, Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, California, Boston College, Kansas State, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Syracuse and Cincinnati.

While Notre Dame will not be having a big three of Tengwall, Blake Fisher, and Rocco Spindler, the Irish coaching staff must move forward, as there are still plenty of talented linemen left in this loaded 2021 offensive line class. Coogan looks to be one of the staff’s better remaining targets, and if they push don’t be surprised if he ends up in the class.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting The Next Five Notre Dame Commits For 2021

Notre Dame needs to get momentum back on the recruiting trail, and there are five prospects that could be next in line to make that happen.

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Commitment Preview: 2021 OT Landon Tengwall

Previewing the commitment announcement of OT Landon Tengwall, who will decide between Notre Dame and Penn State.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

pete

Busy Second Round For Notre Dame Players In Latest Draftwire Mock

Three former Notre Dame players are in round two of the latest Draftwire Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Breaking Down Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board

Taking a look at where Notre Dame players fall in Mel Kiper Jr.'s updated Big Board

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Chase Claypool Finally Being Recognized As An Elite Draft Prospect

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Chase Claypool being selected early in his latest Mock Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Backcourt Will Be The Key To A 2021 Tournament Run

Notre Dame could have one of the ACC"s top backcourts in 2020-21

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Handed Out Multiple DB Offers This Week

The Irish are working hard to build a deep and talented group of defensive backs to recruit, which resulted in four new offers this week.

Jack Sullivan

by

jsully0101

Notre Dame Recruiting: News and Notes

The latest happenings surrounding the recruiting efforts for Notre Dame football.

Brian Smith

by

Irish For Life

PODCAST: Latest At Notre Dame And Irish Breakdown

The latest episode goes over the latest happenings in the word of Notre Dame and also some exciting changes at Irish Breakdown!

Bryan Driskell