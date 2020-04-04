IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Talented Florida DB

Jack Sullivan

Notre Dame has yet to land a cornerback in the 2021 cycle, but new cornerbacks Mike Mickens has been working very hard to change that fact, offering and building relationships with some of the nation’s best from coast to coast.

Notre Dame has now made the top seven for Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale High School cornerback Philip Riley, who received an offer from Notre Dame recently.

Notre Dame offered Riley March 25, and Irish Breakdown’s Brian Smith has already spoken to the talented Florida athlete, which you can read HERE.

Riley appears to now be one of the defensive staff’s top priorities on defense, and he is a corner piece of future 2021 cornerback recruiting under Mickens.

After moving to Florida from Washington, Riley blew up as a recruit, gaining his first Power 5 offer January of 2020 and now having 25 Power 5 offers.

Riley registered 28 tackles and an interception as a junior with Bloomingdale. During his sophomore season at Lakewood (Wash.) Lakes High School, he caught 53 passes for 952 yards (18.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 22 tackles and three INTs.

Riley is listed as a four star by Rivals and is only scratching the surface of what kind player he can become.

Riley has earned offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Clemson, Washington, Texas, Miami, Vanderbilt, Louisville, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Iowa, Florida State, Boston College, Texas Tech, UCF, Washington State, Oregon State, Kansas, Maryland, Iowa State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Illinois, Duke, Indiana, and others.

