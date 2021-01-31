Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: RB Dallan Hayden

Running back remains a significant need for Notre Dame in the 2022 class, and one of the top players on the board is Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers star Dallan Hayden.

DALLAN HAYDEN PROFILE

Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.

High School: Christian Brothers

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2020 Stats: 232 carries, 2,010 yards (8.7 YPC), 24 TD / 10 catches, 127 yards (9 games)

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Lance Taylor

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 229 overall - No. 19 RB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 231 overall - No. 22 RB

ESPN: 4-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 252 overall - No. 25 RB

FILM ANALYSIS

Hayden isn't a flashy back, but he is highly productive and has all the instinctive traits you want to see in a top back. The Christian Brothers star is a well-built running back that runs with good pad level and he's willing to mix it up between the tackles. As he physically matures and adds more to his lower half I expect to see his ability to do damage after contact improve significantly.

Hayden isn't a burner, but his game speed is impressive. He is a north-south runner that can get to full speed in a hurry once he plants his foot and gets vertical. Hayden is a highly efficient runner that wastes little motion, constantly looks for vertical running lanes and he can make moves and quickly get back to full speed.

Hayden is an agile athlete with excellent balance, two traits that are musts for a back with his game and frame. He's a smooth runner that makes up for his lack of explosiveness with quick feet and tremendous vision and anticipation ability. I love how patient he is as a runner. Hayden gets downhill with purpose, but he won't turn on the gas until he sees the hole, and he does a good job setting up blocks and letting his big men get the proper angles to make their blocks.

The 5-11, 190-pound back doesn't catch the ball much out of the backfield, but he shows clean hands on the attempts that are made to him. His combination of north-south running, efficiency and agility makes him a dangerous weapon in the screen game, and I would expect him to develop into a quality check down, quick game and free release weapon out of the backfield.

Junior Highlights

Related Content

Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: RB Nicholas Singleton

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter