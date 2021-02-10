Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Gavin Wimsatt

Notre Dame is a top contender for Owensboro (Ky.) High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who is one of the nation's top signal callers.

GAVIN WIMSATT PROFILE

Hometown: Owensboro, Ky.

High School: Owensboro

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky, TCU, Louisville, Michigan State, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Rutgers

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 40 overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 54 overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 165 overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 72 overall

FILM ANALYSIS

Wimsatt is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the country, and he's just scratching the surface of how good he could be. He's a raw young quarterback that needs to improve every technical aspect of his game, but he's also a playmaker that can do damage from the pocket, outside the pocket and in the run game.

The Owensboro standout has a great frame at 6-3 and 200 pounds, and there's a lot of room to add good weight. There's also a lot of room for him to keep adding more power to the ball, which is impressive because his arm strength is already quite good. Wimsatt has a loose and live arm, and he can throw effectively off platform. When he keeps a good base and throws in rhythm it's really a thing of beauty.

Wimsatt has a little hitch when he throws, and you'll see him pat the ball a lot right before he's about to throw. He makes up for it with a quick, relatively compact release. This is imperative for a play-action quarterback or a quarterback being asked to run a lot of RPO throws. It's also a trait that should allow him to develop into a highly accurate quarterback at the next level.

Wimsatt needs to clean up his footwork in the pocket, but when he sets his feet he's accurate, shows good ball placement and he snaps the ball off. When he loses accuracy is when his feet get rushed or he's not stepping towards his target. As he gets more efficient mechanically his accuracy will take a jump.

Athletically, Wimsatt shows exceptional foot quickness and balance, traits he uses to manipulate the pocket as a thrower and to do damage as a runner. He can do major damage as a runner, both on designed runs and when passing plays break down. What I love about Wimsatt is that he's a passer first, which means even when he's running around he keeps his eyes downfield, looking for an open target in the pass game.

If he gets coached up this is a young quarterback with as much talent as any passer in the country.

Junior Highlights

