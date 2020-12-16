Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Signees: Defense

Notre Dame is likely finished with its 2021 defensive recruiting class. That means it's time to break down and rank the individual recruits in the class.

The grades are a combination of the current grade and upside grade.

1. PRINCE KOLLIE, LINEBACKER

Hometown/School: Jonesborough, Tenn. / David Crocket

Size: 6-2, 210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Kollie is an outstanding football player that had a tremendous senior season, which saw him rise up the rankings. Kollie registered over 100 tackles on defense and rushed for over 1,900 yards as a running back.

Kollie isn't the biggest linebacker, but he more than fits the current Irish defense from a size standpoint. He has impressive pop for his size, but it is his combination of instincts and athleticism that makes him such a top rated prospect.

The Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett star developed into a Top 100 caliber player in his final season.

2. GABRIEL RUBIO, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Hometown/School: St. Louis, Mo. / Lutheran St. Charles

Size: 6-5, 285

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Rubio is a high-upside player that has an impressive combination of size and power. The Missouri star has tremendously powerful hands, and his technique advanced in his final season. To top that off, he plays with a tremendous motor and great passion for the game.

The 6-5, 290-pound defensive tackle shows good vertical quickness off the ball, which allows him to be an impact playmaker at the prep level. He is hard to stay blocked due to his combination of physical tools and his block destruction technique.

Rubio could play either inside defensive line position, but he could be a special player at nose tackle, where he could add a disruptive quality to the position the Irish haven't had since Jerry Tillery manned it back in 2017.

3. RYAN BARNES, CORNERBACK

Hometown/School: Gaithersburg, Md. / Quince Orchard

Size: 6-2, 188

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

In my view, Barnes is the most underrated player in the entire class, and one of the most underrated defensive backs in the entire class. I'm not sure what others are missing, or what I see that maybe misjudges him in a positive manner, but when I watch Barnes I see a borderline Top 100 caliber player.

It's not just his size either, but that is certainly the first thing you notice when you pop in the film. Barnes is all of 6-2, and he knows how to use that length as a weapon at the line and when the ball is in the air. Even in the few occasions where a defender beats him down the field he uses his length and closing speed to play the ball.

Barnes has surprising fluidity and agility for such a long cornerback. He makes easy and clean transitions, and that will only improve as his footwork gets better. His instincts and run game potential are top notch.

4. PHILIP RILEY, CORNERBACK/SAFETY

Hometown/School: Riverview, Fla. / Bloomingdale

Size: 6-1, 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Riley is a physically imposing football player that looks more like a college senior than a high school senior. His length and power shine on the football field every time I see him play. Riley needs a lot of technique work, but his strength allows him to bully opponents, and he plays top competition week after week.

The Bloomingdale standout lacks great speed, but he runs well and his long speed is good enough to thrive on the outside. His foot quickness allows him to play fast, and his ability to plant and drive on the ball is excellent. His run game production is elite for a cornerback or safety.

Riley has the traits that fit well at the boundary position and in the slot, but what makes him such an important pickup is that he projects just as well at safety. He could easily be a multi-year starter at both corner and safety.

5. JASON ONYE, DEFENSIVE END

Hometown/School: North Providence, R.I. / Bishop Hendricken

Size: 6-5, 245

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 350 caliber player)

If this ranking was about current grade Onye would rank lower. He's played football for just two years, so his game and body needs a lot of work. The reason he ranks this high and earned a 4.0-star is his upside grade, which is the third highest on the defensive side of the ball.

Onye has a tremendous frame, and his power potential is outstanding. He has powerful hands, and when his technique is right he shows an impressive burst off the line. Onye is an aggressive player and a quality athlete for his size.

Onye's game and traits remind me a great deal of Adetokunbo Ogundeji at the same age, except Onye is stronger, thicker and a bit more explosive. He'll need work, but if he taps into his full potential he could be an impact power end in the Irish defense.

6. JUSTIN WALTERS, SAFETY

Hometown/School: Bolingbrook, Ill. / Bolingbrook

Size: 6-1, 175

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Not getting to play his senior season (due to Illinois canceling the fall season) cost Walters a chance to boost his stock. It also kept him from proving even more that he is a top player in this defensive class.

Walters is a long athlete that plays much bigger than his listed size of 175 pounds. He's an alley player that does his best work in the run game. Walters arrives at the football with outstanding force, and he's a sound tackler to go with that. He takes good angles to the ball and makes quick and accurate decisions.

He'll need more experience in coverage, but he has the long speed, agility and instincts to eventually become a more than competent cover player.

7. WILL SCHWEITZER, DEFENSIVE END

Hometown/School: Los Gatos, Calif. / Los Gatos

Size: 6-5, 205

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Schweitzer is a versatile defender that does as much damage in high school playing off the edge as he does playing as an off-ball linebacker. Schweitzer shows good long speed and range at both spots, and his closing speed as an edge rusher is impressive.

The California native shows an excellent first step as an edge player, and he has a natural feel as a pass rusher. He gets off the line quickly, has strong hands and he is able to dip and rip around the edge on his way to the quarterback. With added strength he should become a quality run defender on the edge.

Schweitzer is a good coverage player as an inside linebacker, and that experience should benefit him as a Vyper. His range, length and instincts playing the ball should make him a highly effective drop player. He will just need time to fill out his frame.

8. DEVIN AUPIU, DEFENSIVE END

Hometown/School: Oxnard, Calif. / Pacifica

Size: 6-5, 220

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Aupiu has impressive length and a great frame. He is like many of Notre Dame's recent edge players in that his upside is greater than his current ranking. Aupiu will need time to fill out his frame, but the raw tools are quite impressive.

What jumps out at me is how well Aupiu uses his length. In most instances he does an excellent job of keeping blockers off his body, and his block destruction potential is impressive. As he gets stronger this should become a major weapon in his arsenal against the run game.

Like most young linemen, Aupiu needs to add a lot of strength, but he has a solid punch. Aupiu will need to enhance his overall pass move repertoire, but he shows a natural feel for getting under the pads of tackles on the edge. His close is good, and as he adds more strength and grows into his body he should develop a better natural burst.

9. JOJO JOHNSON, CORNERBACK/ATHLETE

Hometown/School: Merrillville, Ind. / Merrillville

Size: 5-10, 175

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

I had a chance to see Johnson work out at Notre Dame’s summer camp back in 2019. He made my top performers list for his performance, and the first two traits that stood out to me were his foot quickness and competitiveness. Johnson has exceptionally quick feet, and in high school it shines most on offense, but that is because he has more experience on that side of the ball.

His agility and flexibility are ideally suited for the cornerback position, but he just doesn’t have much experience at the position. Watching Johnson on film as a senior, he looked like an athletic player that was still learning how to play that position. Johnson has a knack for coverage and his ball skills on defense are outstanding, which shouldn’t be surprising for a player with his experience on offense.

The issue for Johnson is he lacks the footwork and experience with the nuances and finer points of the position. In high school he was getting by on God-given athletic talent, and now he is going to a program that has a position coach that is an excellent teacher.

10. CHANCE TUCKER, CORNERBACK

Hometown/School: Encino, Calif. / Crespi Carmelite

Size: 6-0, 165

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Tucker plays a lot of press and man coverage for Crespi, and he uses his length to shine at the line. His footwork needs improvement and enhancement, but his length and strong hands allow him to consistently get a good jam. Once his footwork improves he should be able to translate his length and experience in press into college success in coverage.

At times Tucker’s transitions are on the slow side because he’ll lunge a bit too much or he gets a bit too flat footed when he jams. Both are correctable technical skills and can be improved. Once he gets cleaner with his transitions he’ll be far more productive when he opens and runs.

Tucker is an intelligent football player that shows top-notch route recognition. He reads the movement of receivers extremely well and he plays the ball incredibly well. Tucker is a quality tackler and is more than willing to throw his 165-pound body into the mix.

11. KAHANU KIA, LINEBACKER

Hometown/School: Kaneohe, Haw. / Punahou

Size: 6-1, 210

IB Grade: 3.0 (Top 500 caliber player)

Kia plays all over the field for Punahou. You will see him line up in space, on the edge and in the middle of the defense as a linebacker. That versatility is likely something that attracted the Notre Dame staff to Kia.

He is a smart and instinctive football player, he's fundamentally sound and he's a quality tackler. Kia knows how to play football, and it allows him to make a lot of plays at the prep level. He takes on blocks extremely well, plays with sound footwork and shows a knack for beating blockers to the football. I like how Kia drives through ball carriers, and he rarely stops moving his feet.

Kia isn't an overly explosive athlete and he lacks the ideal range to be a great cover player on the outside, but he's instinctive in coverage. As an inside linebacker, especially as a Mike linebacker, his length and feel in coverage should allow him to thrive.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player

3.0 - Backup

