Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Signees: Offense

Notre Dame is hoping to add to its 2021 offensive class, and if the Irish staff adds to the current group of 12 this ranking will be updated.

The grades and rankings are a combination of the current grade and upside grade.

1. BLAKE FISHER, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/School: Avon, Ind. / Avon

Size: 6-6, 330

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber player)

Fisher is a massive individual, and he reshaped his body a bit heading into his final season, and the result was one of the nation's best linemen getting even better.

The 330-pound tackle shows surprisingly nimble feet for someone his size, and that was even more enhanced this past season. He's quick off the ball, changes direction well and his leg drive this past season was impressive. His quickness on the edge in pass protection was much improved this season, and he looked even more natural as a tackle than he did in previous seasons.

Fisher is a powerful blocker that can truly dominate and manhandle opponents. The Avon star is a bully on the field, and I mean that as a compliment. He throws around smaller defenders and his finishing ability is elite. Fisher plays with the kind of nasty demeanor you want in an elite run blocker.

Fisher played with a much better base as a senior, and the result was improved ability in pass protection. His improved pad level and base made him highly effective on the backside getting reaches or going down for cuts.

2. TYLER BUCHNER, QUARTERBACK

Hometown/School: San Diego, Calif. / Helix

Size: 6-2, 205

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber player)

Buchner is an advanced passer that still has plenty of room to improve from both a physical and technical aspect. Buchner does not have a bazooka for an arm, but it still grades out. What makes his arm talent elite is that his arm strength is enhanced by an incredibly quick release.

Not since Jimmy Clausen signed has a Notre Dame quarterback prospect showed the advanced feel for playing the position that Buchner displayed as a junior. His anticipation and timing are excellent, and there is snap after snap on film where Buchner is releasing the ball before his receiver is out of his break. His ability to throw receivers open is on the level you’d expect from a college quarterback, not a high school junior that missed all but one game the previous season.

Buchner is incredibly diverse, which is part of the reason is intangible grade is so high. He can play a clean game from the pocket, he can be a gunslinger that changes his arm angles and throws on the run, and he look like a run-throw quarterback, evidenced by his 1,610 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

The altered throwing motion he displayed during the summer and him not playing as a senior due to California canceling the high school season give me cause for some slight concern, and it's why he is no longer a five-star. But Buchner has immense physical talent and he’s a high character young man.

3. LORENZO STYLES JR., WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/School: Pickerington, Ohio / Central

Size: 6-0, 180

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

I liked Styles quite a bit as a junior, but he was much better as a senior. Styles was recruited by some programs as a cornerback, but it is on offense where his game truly shines, and that was obvious during his final season of high school.

The Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout is an explosive athlete, and after breaking down his junior film I mentioned there was still another gear for him. We saw that gear during his senior year, as Styles showed an exceptional burst on offense and special teams.

Styles has quick feet, top-notch change of direction skills and good strength for his size. Those traits give him the potential to eventually develop into an outstanding route runner, but right now they make him dynamic with the ball in his hands. Styles' combination of suddenness and explosiveness makes him a dangerous offensive weapon.

One thing that has always surprised me about Styles is that although he is quite thin and doesn't have an overly imposing physique, he's quite physical and strong.

4. ROCCO SPINDLER, GUARD

Hometown/School: Clarkston, Mich. / Clarkston

Size: 6-4, 295

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Spindler is an intriguing prospect in that while he plays guard and projects best to the interior, he's athletic and long enough to move outside if the need arose. That kind of versatility is the first thing that stands out when look at his addition to the class.

When you pop on the film the first thing you notice about Spindler is his physicality. Also a standout high school wrestler, Spindler plays with good pad level and he has strong hands. He bullies opponents at the line of scrimmage, and Spindler plays with the kind of edge and aggressiveness you want in a big-time blocker.

Spindler is a strong finisher thanks to his combination of strength, powerful hands, good technique and leg drive. As he improves his knee bend you'll see him become even more dominant with this part of his game.

The Clarkston standout shows the athleticism needed to be a dominant college player. His initial burst is outstanding, he fires off the line, he is quick getting around on pulls/traps and he's comfortable working in space.

5. DEION COLZIE, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/School: McDonough, Ga. / Athens Academy

Size: 6-3, 200

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

The first thing that stands out about Colzie is his tremendous size. He's every bit of a 6-4, and his length is just as impressive as his height. Although listed between 190-205 pounds, Colzie has the kind of frame that reminds me a great deal of Miles Boykin.

Colzie wasn't challenged much in high school, so he didn't have to use his length and strength to dominate as much due to the low level of opposition. In college he'll either struggle to adjust, or the uptick in competition will cause him to get the most out of his game. If the latter happens he could develop into an outstanding wideout, one as good - if not better - than Boykin.

Colzie has a natural feel as a route runner, possessing the foot quickness and body control to be precise and clean with his top ends, and once he develops the nuances of the position he'll become a very difficult matchup. Colzie is also athletic enough to do damage after the catch.

The Athens star has top-notch hands and ball skills. He tracks the deep ball well, can make contested catches, shows supreme confidence in his hands and he is more than willing to work the middle of the field.

6. CANE BERRONG, TIGHT END

Hometown/School: Hartwell, Ga. / Hart County

Size: 6-3, 215

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Berrong is one of the most improved players in the class. He was good as a senior, but his game improved quite a bit in his final season as he began to fill out his frame.

When you look at his size and frame Berrong looks more like a hybrid player, but when you break down his film his blocking is the first thing you notice. Like current Irish tight end Tommy Tremble, Berrong is a ferocious blocker from both an attached and flexed position.

Berrong always had good vertical speed, but as a senior he showed a much improved burst off the line. He spent the offseason working with former Georgia wideout Terrence Edwards, and you could see that work pay off during his senior season. Berrong was a more efficient route runner, and he showed and improved feel for finding soft spots in the zone.

Even when he’s guarded an accurate quarterback can put the ball high and let Berrong outplay the defender for the football. He has extremely fast hands, attacks the football and tracks the football quite well. I love how late Berrong shoots his hands to the football; it makes it much harder for defenders to read when the ball is about to arrive.

7. JAYDEN THOMAS, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/School: Paulding County, Ga. / Pace Academy

Size: 6-1, 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 300 caliber player)

Thomas is a strong complement to Styles and Colzie, which adds to his value in this class. While Styles is more of a field player that should thrive in the slot, and Colzie is more of a boundary player, Thomas has a diverse skill set that fits in well at all three wide receiver positions.

Thomas has above-average speed and he's a strong all-around athlete. He's smooth, fluid and shows the ability to do damage after the catch. You wouldn't expect a player that lacks top-level speed to be as good with the ball in his hands as Thomas is at the prep level, but his balance, vision and strength allow him to shine.

His feel for route running is impressive, and it's even more impressive when you consider he splits the year playing football and baseball. Thomas knows how to use his size to get off the line, and his feel for the nuances of route running is outstanding. Thomas also has good ball skills and he's an excellent blocker.

Thomas has battled injuries each of the last two seasons, which is a concern and drags down his grade a bit.

8. CALEB JOHNSON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Hometown/School: Ocala, Fla. / Trinity Catholic

Size: 6-6, 275

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Johnson is tall and has a very good frame, one that should allow him to get well over 300 pounds. He's not as long as you might expect a 6-7 player to be, but he's plenty long enough to play on the edge.

The Trinity Catholic standout is a quality all-around blocker that grades out well as a run blocker and pass blocker. In the run game, he shows a good vertical burst off the line and shows good leg drive. Johnson is a waist bender and he's not incredibly flexible, but he is quick off the ball, he plays with a strong base and his lower body leg drive is impressive.

Johnson anchors well in the pass game and his combination of technique and good base allows him to re-direct well. Johnson is a smart blocker that shows a good feel for angles and leverage, and he's effective working on the second level. He doesn't shoot his hands quite as well as you'd like, but he shows a good punch, and this is certainly a teachable and correctable attribute. When he does get his hands away from his body, Johnson shows good natural power.

There are always areas where a young linemen must keep getting better, but I'm impressed with Johnson's footwork. He's an efficient blocker that maximizes the physical traits he possesses.

9. JOE ALT, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Hometown/School: North Oaks, Minn. / Totino-Grace

Size: 6-7, 280

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Alt is listed at 260 pounds by services but Notre Dame has him listed at 280. Despite the growth as a senior, Alt is still thin, which is actually a good thing. When you have a pumped up or filled out player at 260 or 280 pounds it is going to be extremely hard to get him to 300 pounds without him losing athleticism and quickness.

Alt has the kind of thin but broad frame that should make it much easier for him to not only fill out, but to do so while adding more explosiveness without losing his foot quickness. He looked thicker as a senior, so he is clearly already starting to fill out, but there is still plenty of room for growth.

His foot quickness is impressive for a future offensive lineman. Alt is quick off the ball, he has loose hips and the fact he’s a tight end means he is used to running routes and working in space. That should give him a good chance to be a much better movement blocker than most tackles. Despite looking to be about 15-20 pounds bigger as a senior he did not show any drop off in quickness or fluidity, which is a great sign.

Alt needs to get a lot stronger, but part of the reason I like him as a prospect is his attitude and toughness. He competes hard in the run game, and I absolutely love how much he drives his feet through contact.

10. MITCHELL EVANS, TIGHT END

Hometown/School: Wadsworth, Ohio / Wadsworth

Size: 6-7, 240

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Evans hauled in 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior tight end, but he passed for 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior quarterback. Evans was also a first-team All-Ohio punter with a 43.1 per punt average.

He is a big target and the first thing that stands out about his game is his size. While Berrong projects as a tight end capable of moving around the field, Evans has the kind of size that projects best to eventually be more of an attached player.

Evans moves well for his size, and his offseason work has shown improvements from a speed standpoint compared to his junior season. He has solid speed for his size, but I like how nimble he is with his feet. Evans is fluid and smooth, which you don't often see from a player his size. The Wadsworth standout gets off the line quickly as a route runner and blocker, and he projects well from a route running standpoint with more technical work.

Evans has the size and power to become a dominant blocker at the next level. If he can stay at tight end this will be the area where he can get on the field the fastest, and if he can improve his route running technique and continue developing his athleticism he will out-play his current grade.

11. PATRICK COOGAN, GUARD

Hometown/School: Palos Heights, Ill. / Marist

Size: 6-4, 290

IB Grade: 3.0 (Top 500 caliber player)

The first thing that stands out about Coogan is his toughness and willingness to get after it in the run game. That is clearly the strength of his game at this point, and it projects to be his best asset at the next level if he continues making improvements as a player.

Listed between 290-300 pounds, Coogan has filled out his frame relatively well over the last year, and there is still room for him to keep filling out. He needs to reshape his body and add more weight room strength, but size won’t be an issue for him once he gets to his peak frame potential.

The Marist standout is a fundamentally sound player in most areas. He plays with a good base and despite having some hip tightness he’s able to play with a flat back and good leverage. Coogan shows impressive short-area quickness and he comes off the line with a strong burst, which combines with his pad level to allow him to get very good movement off the line. Coogan is a good finisher and he plays with an edge.

12. RON POWLUS III, QUARTERBACK

Hometown/School: Granger, Ind. / Penn

Size: 6-3, 230

IB Grade: 2.5

This is an interesting signing. Powlus shows off good arm strength, showing the ability to push the ball down the field. The ball jumps out of his hand and he can spin it pretty well.

His grade is as low as it is for a number of reasons. Powlus isn't an overly accurate passer, at least he wasn't in high school. The system Penn runs doesn't exactly promote the skills of a dropback passer, and that could be part of it, but he was a pretty inconsistent thrower.

Powlus also isn't the most mobile quarterback, and while he plays with a good base and shows good mechanics, he isn't the quickest athlete either.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player

3.0 - Backup

