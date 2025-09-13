Paul Finebaum Says a Loss Against Texas A&M Would Put Notre Dame in a 'Terribly Awkward Spot'
Notre Dame's loss against Miami in Week 1 is the type of ghost for the Blue and Gold fans that will take at least 4 big wins to shake off. One of them has to be against their Week 2 opponents, Texas A&M.
A loss against A&M would mean a 0-2 start for Marcus Freeman's squad, and worse, zero margin for another loss if they want to stay in the College Football Playoff talks.
The A&M Aggies are a solid program, so is Miami, and a loss against both of them will heavily affect Notre Dame's future rankings. Overcoming these two losses will take up a lot more strength of schedule than Freeman might have anticipated.
If such a situation were to unfold for the Fighting Irish, then a lot of their future this season will depend on how other teams perform. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum explained how on Greg McElroy's Always College Football.
"The only way they could do that is if they get a lot of help, and they would need Southern Cal to be great. They really would have to get help, and they would be in a terribly awkward spot," Finebaum said.
How both A&M and Miami navigate the rest of their season will also decide a lot for Notre Dame, because their wins against tougher opponents will account for better rankings down the road.
"If A&M has a good run, then those could be two really great losses. So, that would be they need a big win over a ranked SC, and they would need A&M and Miami to be serious contenders."
Notre Dame's remaining schedule
Salt to the wound is the lack of more Big 10 and SEC powerhouses on Notre Dame's upcoming schedule.
Miami was probably the strongest ACC powerhouse on the Fighting Irish's schedule. Likewise, the Aggies are arguably the strongest SEC contender Freeman faces this season.
Their game against USC would still be a chance for redemption, though, if the Trojans continue their triumphant run down the stretch.
If Notre Dame loses this, winning each one after it will become a must. Besides that, they will need some of their opponents to have an unexpectedly winning season as well.
After A&M this Saturday, the Fighting Irish face Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, NC State, USC, Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford, respectively.
In all, the one against Texas A&M is a must-win.