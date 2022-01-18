Notre Dame A Top Five School For Offensive Tackle Sullivan Absher

Notre Dame is among the top five schools for standout offensive tackle Sullivan Absher, who is visiting the Irish on Jan. 29

The storied tradition of Notre Dame football, as well as their history of developing offensive lineman has the firm attention of Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher. Adding offensive line coach Harry Hiestand back in the mix also doesn’t hurt any.

The standard for offensive lineman at Notre Dame has always remained the same. Absher understands the expectations, and believes he fits them perfectly.

“I think I would fit perfectly as a player in the offense.” Absher said. “Notre Dame likes to use long, athletic, fast tackles, and I feel I fit that perfectly.”

Of course when you think of Notre Dame, you immediately think of offensive line play. That image is something we all owe tremendously to what Hiestand was able to instill during his first stint with the Irish. “O-Line U” isn’t a thing without him. The opportunity to have him back is something all are excited about - including Absher.

“Coach Hiestand returning is really exciting,” he noted. “He coached guys like Zack Martin and Quentin Nelson, so he’s the best of the best.”

Learning from the best is especially intriguing for a player like Absher. The 6-7, 275-pound offensive tackle is an impressive athlete for the position, currently rated as the No. 168 overall player in the country and No. 13 offensive tackle by On3. He ranks No. 204 overall and the No. 11 tackle on the On3 consensus list.

From a talent perspective, Absher is a clear fit. His tools are exciting. From a developmental perspective, he is also an easy translation. What he could accomplish under the tutelage of Hiestand is intriguing for him.

The fit, however, does not end there.

“I think Notre Dame would be a great fit if I were to choose them," the South Point block explained. "The culture of Notre Dame is a no nonsense, hardworking brand, and that’s exactly how I like to hold myself as a football player, as well as student.”

That leaves a lot of boxes checked, clearly defining the ideal target that Notre Dame tends to covet. Make no mistake about it, however, this one is going to be a massive battle. All the Carolina schools are hot on the trail for Absher - and he seems to also reciprocate the interest.

Absher is a player who has currently not experienced the wonders of South Bend to date. Something that will change very, very soon.

“I have yet to visit campus, but I plan to make it to the junior day on January 29th.”

While not the same effect as a game day visit, getting Absher on campus will be huge, especially around some other 2023 targets and commits. Things could swing very quickly once he sets foot on campus.

The main recruiters have done a nice job thus far, even through a coaching change. When Junior Day rolls around, it is time for a tangible effort to sell just how special of a place Notre Dame is. The excitement is absolutely there.

“The coaches most in contact are Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Trevor) Mendleson, and Coach (Chad) Bowden,” Ansher stated. “I think Coach Freeman taking over was a blessing to the program, he gives it a more youthful, rejuvenated vibe. He’s a real players coach.”

Even as a potential uphill battle, the intrigue is clearly there for Absher. In fact, they have been near the top from the very beginning.

“Right now I have narrowed it down to about five schools, and Notre Dame has been secure in their spot since the day they offered me," he continued. "I can’t really say the other schools are rounding the list right now, but I plan to have a decision made near the fall of 2022.”

The next couple of months will be extremely telling for this particular recruitment, especially with Hiestand beginning to make his mark on the class. The future is bright up front. Keep tabs on Absher as a potential building block if the recruitment shakes out.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter