Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For 2022 Standout Safety

Notre Dame has made the final six for one of the top Midwest defenders in the 2022 class. Fond du Lac (Wisc.) High School standout safety Braelon Allen announced that Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Allen is just a rising junior, but he seems ready to start getting to a final decision sooner rather than later.

"I’d say I wasn't really trying to take too much time because I kind of had an idea already of what I was looking for, and those top six, they all have it," Allen told Jake Kocorowski of AllBadgers.com. "So that kind of just made me drop it, just kind of narrow my focus down to those six schools.”

According to Allen's interview with AllBadgers, while this is a final list, he's still open to other schools that might jump in the mix before he makes his final decision.

Notre Dame and Allen have been connected for quite some time.

“I went to the Notre Dame camp at the end of my freshman year, and as soon as I stepped on campus, I kind of knew that that was a place that I'd want to go to," Allen told Kocorowski. "Then meeting the coaches and the staff and getting to look around the campus more and going to a game all made it pretty easy for them to be one of my top schools.”

Allen is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the nation's No. 116 overall player according to 247Sports.

