Braylon James Is Ready To See What Notre Dame Is All About

Notre Dame is hosting Texas wide receiver Braylon James this weekend, and the staff will continue to put on the full court press

Notre Dame has been a major player for Del Valle (Texas) High School star wide receiver Braylon James for awhile, making him a clear priority in the class. It has been a busy past few months on the recruiting side of James, setting his eyes on a trip to South Bend in the near future.

“I went to LSU and that was it. I get to go out to Notre Dame on the 18th,” James said to the Irish Breakdown staff. “I fly out on the 16th so we’re going to get a good look at South Bend. We’re flying into Chicago so the environment is going to be pretty cool. I’m excited to get down there.”

The trip has been in the works for awhile. The Irish have quickly ascended to the top of the leaderboard for the talented Texas product.

The Del Valle star is well regarded on the recruiting trail, currently sitting as a four-star caliber recruit on every major recruiting platform. James peaks as the No. 67 player according to ESPN, followed closely by Rivals that has him at No. 79.

James is a long and athletic wide receiver, who has a propensity to make plays at both wide receiver and in the return game for Del Valle. He paced all wide receivers with 568 yards and six touchdowns and 47 receptions in a run-oriented offense. The star playmaker also averaged 27.8 yards per kick return, while taking one back for another score.

Notre Dame was beginning to make sound positioning while Brian Kelly was still at the helm, but that has only increased after Marcus Freeman took over. The coaching staff has been making a huge impact in recent weeks.

“I had a good relationship with Coach (Brian) Kelly and I feel like that continued when he went to LSU and has been consistent “ James explained. “When Coach Freeman took over, the whole Notre Dame connection really built up. He’s made me feel like a priority. We are talking about things outside of football so that’s really awesome.”

Freeman has been very active in the recruitment, touching base with James twice a week. That effort extends outside of the head coach, showing a joint effort on the recruiting dynamics. As for who James speaks with the most, there were two coaches he mentioned specifically.

“Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and Coach (Tommy) Rees,” James said. “I got to know Coach Stuckey while he was at Baylor and that has continued since he got to Notre Dame so it is a win-win. It’s really organic and natural.”

“Coach Rees actually flew out for one of the basketball games,” James continued. “I think he came to watch Jaden (Greathouse) but we had a chance to talk and continue to get to know each other. Those are the two who I have gotten to know the most of the staff so far.”

As is the case for Notre Dame targets coming from a distance, getting on campus is a huge step to legitimizing the interest. Seeing the campus and the coaches are another level is paramount - something that James fully understands.

“Just getting a feel for Indiana in general," James said. "I’ve never been down there and everyone just says it’s freezing cold but I don’t think the weather impacts me at all because of how much you travel... especially at a place like Notre Dame.

“I’m excited to get a feel for the coaches' personalities because it is different over the phone. It's a different thing and I’m just excited to get down there.”

The 6-4, 185-pound pass catcher currently holds 42 reported offers, including some of the elite programs in all of college football. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Michigan and Texas A&M are a few of the more notable schools, among many others.

This upcoming visit offers a huge opportunity for Notre Dame. James is a heavily academically driven recruit and seems to fit the mold of caliber of recruit the Irish staff is pushing for.

Notre Dame is still looking for its first wide receiver in the 2023 cycle. James’ first trip to South Bend could be telling whether he is the right fit for the Irish.

