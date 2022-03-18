Notre Dame And 2024 Quarterback CJ Carr Are Building A Strong Early Connection

Notre Dame has expressed a strong early interest in 2024 quarterback CJ Carr, and the feeling is mutual

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and college football fans obsessing over the quarterback position. Considering how important the latter is to championships in the college game it is certainly understandable.

The state of Michigan has become a hot bed of quarterbacks for Notre Dame in its pursuit to land championship caliber signal callers, and right now the Irish staff has put out an offer to a quarterback in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes.

Notre Dame's 2024 target is Saline (Mich.) High School standout CJ Carr.

While Carr is currently taking everything in, the man calling the plays for the Irish has had a nice influence on him thus far.

“I am just enjoying the process right now, and having fun with it,” Carr said. “I speak with Tommy Rees frequently and have developed a very good relationship with him.”

Obviously it is always a good sign to have that much respect for the offensive coordinator, but Carr’s admiration for the Irish does not end there. He sees things trending in a great direction.

“I am also very excited about the future of Notre Dame, they have recruited very well and are competing for championships,” Carr stated.

The 6-3, 180-pound signal caller is fresh off of a sophomore campaign where he threw for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while also completing 64% of his passes for a 9-1 Saline squad. Carr was also very careful with the football, throwing just four interceptions on the season. That last part shouldn't come as a surprise considering his lineage. Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

The travel schedule is sure to get hectic here in the future, but for now Carr is just enjoying the ride. He is not showing his hand early, leaving everyone in sound foundation to get in with the talented signal caller.

“We haven’t figured out a camp schedule yet, but want to get to a bunch of schools,” Carr explained. "I have developed very good relationships with a few coaches, and I loved talking ball with some of the top coaches in the country!”

Carr has already earned offers from the Irish, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Indiana among many others.

While a decision is likely a long way off, Notre Dame is making some waves already in the state of Michigan recently. That impact could extend to the 2024 cycle with Carr.

Carr is ranked as the nation's No. 22 overall player in the country and No. 3 quarterback in the land.

