2024 Wide Receiver Emmett Mosley Is A Must-Get For Notre Dame

It might be slightly hyperbolic, or perhaps too early, to call a 2024 recruit a “must get", especially when they haven’t even begun their junior year of high school. But when you consider his outstanding talent and potential, and his strong family ties, it feels right to say it about Santa Margarita wideout Emmett Mosley.

A legacy for the program, Mosley’s father of the same name played for Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz 1993-96. Mosley’s mother, Cindy (Daws) Mosley, was a former All American on the soccer field for Notre Dame. Her standout career concluded with the Hermann Trophy during the 1996 campaign, which is presented to the most outstanding female soccer player in the nation. At her time of graduation, Daws was the all time leader in goals scored, finishing her career with 61.

With this double legacy, the 6-0, 175-pound athlete has some deep connections in South Bend. With the Irish showing early interest, it sure feels like they might have the inside track. Notre Dame clearly means something to this family. It’s a safe assumption to make that Mosley is well versed in what makes the program so special.

On top of that obvious connection, Mosley is also an extremely talented player who boasts a lot of early recruiting buzz on the trails. Forget legacy for a second... this is a dynamic football player.

The early offer list tells the full story on Mosley. Outside of the Notre Dame offer, he boasts offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas and USC. After spending his sophomore campaign as a part of the Servite program in California, Mosley is set to star for Santa Margarita Catholic in 2022.

247Sports ranks him as the 15th best player in the entire country in the 2024 class. In both rankings Mosley is the No. 3 athlete in the class, and he's the No. 3 player in the talent-rich state of California by both.

It isn’t every year that a top twenty national recruit has two parents that were star athletes for the same university. Mosley has grown up in a household that clearly values education and all that Notre Dame can offer long term. By all accounts, Mosley is a perfect fit.

By all indications, Notre Dame is going to have quite a bit of competition for the California product. Still, the stars seem to be aligning for this one. There isn’t much of an excuse to not close here. This is a recruitment that Notre Dame has to have.

