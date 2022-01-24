Notre Dame Recruiting: Most Influential 2023 Recruits

A look at the five most influential recruits on the board for Notre Dame in the 2023 class, with a look at both committed and uncommitted players

We had many great questions for our first installment of the Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag. There was one question, however, that I felt should stand alone. This question was from BrentOByers812.

Who do you consider the 5 most INFLUENTIAL recruits for Notre Dame in 2023? Guys that stand to — potentially — make the most impact during their time donning the Irish uniform?

This is a fun one! I’ll try to mix in a couple uncommitted guys, along with players who have already made their pledge to the Irish.

1. Keon Keeley, DE, Tampa Bay (Fla.) Berkeley Prep: This is an easy one. First time I watched Keeley, I texted Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and said, “this kid might be a future NFLer.” He has the talent to play early - and the skill set to be the best defensive end to play at Notre Dame in some time.

2. Dante Moore, QB, Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr.: Moore is the quarterback Notre Dame has missed out on too often. He could very well be a program changer. Effortless passer with advanced IQ. I’m a big fan of what Moore can accomplish if he lands with the Irish.

3. Brenan Vernon, DE, Mentor (Ohio): Vernon is starting to become a little underrated because of the lack of “flash” and social media presence. What we can’t overlook, Vernon is a potentially dominant football player.

4. Malik Muhammad, CB, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff: Figuring out cornerback moving forward is essential for Notre Dame, especially with this potentially being Cam Hart’s final season, assuming he plays at a high level once again. Muhammad is an incredibly physical cornerback with impressive movement skills. He could play early and often.

5. Jason Moore, DL, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic: This is an uncommitted player that I am extremely excited about. Another defensive end you ask? Well no, Moore is a versatile piece up front who can do a lot for a defense. He could potentially play anywhere from a three technique out to a nine in a pinch. Moore boasts a frame that could mirror former Irish star Stephon Tuitt down the line. The best part of his skillset is that in the Notre Dame defense he isn't a rotation player with Keeley and Vernon, his skillset is such that he can play on the field at the same time as the current commits.

