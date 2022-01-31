Notre Dame Impresses In-State Wide Receiver With "Spectacular" Junior Day

Notre Dame held its first Junior Day of the Marcus Freeman era, and a pair of in-state standouts were a key part of the visit. One visitor is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen, a member of the 2023 class. The other in-state visitor of note was fellow Andrean standout Patrick Clacks, one of the best Midwest receivers in the 2024 class.

The talented pass catcher is fresh off of a standout sophomore campaign that saw him haul in 51 passes for 753 yards (14.8 YPC) and five touchdowns. He was a key cog in an offense that helped Andrean earn a 2A state championship this past season.

Less than an hour and a half west of South Bend, this wasn’t the first time Clacks had been on campus in South Bend, and by all accounts, it won’t be the last either.

“Yesterday was spectacular,” Clacks told Irish Breakdown. “I loved the entire visit. The staff and facilities were amazing! It was a great time and I am looking forward to returning.”

The full experience was not lost on Clacks. He left the weekend overly impressed by what Notre Dame can offer. The word surreal can not be understated.

“I’ve been on my own, for a regular camp, but never invited or actually given a tour of the campus and facilities they have there,” said Clacks. “Meeting Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and also seeing the attention they give the players, how well they knew each player individually as we saw the current players in the weight room, the Notre Dame history and establishment is a representation of greatness.”

Only entering his junior campaign, the 6-2, 175-pound pass catcher still sits without an official offer from the Irish. Notre Dame, however, is clearly getting well acclimated with the Andrean standout. With an early offer from Pittsburgh, Clacks is already gaining the attention of various power five programs.

With Bowen already on board with the Irish, the Andrean program pipeline may already be beginning. The in-state Clacks has clearly grabbed Notre Dame’s attention.

It has been well documented the depth issues currently at wide receiver on the Notre Dame roster. While Clacks would not help to remedy that for a couple of seasons, the Irish are still doing their due diligence early. This could very well be a precursor for a future offer.

For now, the Irish can chalk up Freeman's first Junior Day as an early success. They made waves amongst the attendees, including Clacks.

