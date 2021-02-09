Recruiting: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. 2021 Schedule

A look at how Notre Dame's recruiting efforts stack up against its 2021 schedule

Notre Dame finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with the nation's 9th best class according to 247Sports. It was Notre Dame's first consensus Top 10 class since 2013, and the Irish have ranked in the Top 10 in two of the last four classes.

The Irish still have work to do to get its recruiting efforts on the same level as the teams competing for and winning championships, but Notre Dame's recruiting success stacks up quite well against its 2021 football schedule.

Here's a look at the average recruiting rankings from 2017-21, and the year-by-year rankings based on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Notre Dame's average ranking the last four seasons is better than all 12 of its 2021 opponents, and the closest program is Florida State, followed by North Carolina and then USC.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

4-Year Avg: 13

2021: 9

2020: 18

2019: 15

2018: 10

Top 100 Signees: 14

Top 250 Signees: 36

Here's a look at the individual programs:

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

4-Year Avg: 18

2021: 22

2020: 22

2019: 18

2018: 11

Top 100 Signees: 5

Top 250 Signees: 25

2021 Class Overview: Florida State isn't recruiting like it used to, and Mike Norvell's first full group ranked just 22nd overall. The class was aided by a signing day pickup of wide receiver Destyn Hill, the nation's No. 113 overall player and the top recruit in the class.

Florida State signed just seven composite four-star recruits, compared to 12 for Notre Dame. The Seminoles signed a pair of four-star wideouts and two four-star cornerbacks. Florida State signed just two offensive linemen and did not sign a prep quarterback, but it did land former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and seven other incoming transfers, including former Auburn running back DJ Williams, who was a four-star recruit.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

4-Year Avg: 19

2021: 14

2020: 13

2019: 30

2018: 20

Top 100 Signees: 7

Top 250 Signees: 20

2021 Class Overview: North Carolina has certainly upped its recruiting efforts since Mack Brown was hired, finishing with back-to-back Top 15 classes. Quarterback Drake Maye (#55) and defensive end Keeshawn Silver (#30) both ranked as Top 100 recruits in the class.

The Tar Heels loaded up on defense, signing three four-star linebackers, a pair of four-star defensive ends and a four-star defensive back among five total signees in the secondary. North Carolina also landed Tennessee grad transfer running back Ty Chandler, a Top 100 recruit in the 2017 class.

SOUTHERN CAL TROJANS

4-Year Avg: 24

2021: 8

2020: 64

2019: 20

2018: 4

Top 100 Signees: 16

Top 250 Signees: 32

2021 Class Overview: USC had back-to-back down years, signing the nation's No. 20 class in 2019 and the No. 64 class in 2020. The Trojans bounced back by landing the No. 8 class in 2021, which meant they were the only Fighting Irish opponent to rank higher in this recruiting cycle.

USC landed defensive end Korey Foreman, who 247Sports ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the country on the composite list. The USC defense got a huge boost down the stretch, adding Foreman, cornerback Ceyair Wright (#79) and linebacker Raesjon Davis (#48) to finish off the class.

The Trojans also landed a pair of Top 100 national players at quarterback in Jaxson Dart (#68) and Miller Moss (#75). USC landed a total of five Top 10 recruits in the 2021 class, and they were aided by the addition of ace recruiter Donte Williams.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

4-Year Avg: 29

2021: 15

2020: 26

2019: 29

2018: 46

Top 100 Signees: 4

Top 250 Signees: 13

2021 Class Overview: Wisconsin has certainly seen an uptick at recruiting in recent seasons, and the 2021 class was especially strong, ranking 15th overall. Only Notre Dame, USC and North Carolina had higher ranked 2021 classes.

Wisconsin landed six Top 250 recruits in the class. Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (#15) is the top recruit in the class, and he was a player the Fighting Irish wanted in a big way. As you would expect, the strength of the class was the line, and Rucci was joined by fellow four-star offensive line recruits JP Benzschawel (#131) and Riley Mahlman (#141).

Defensive end TJ Bollers (#155), safety Hunter Wohler (#205) and linebacker Braelon Allen (#216) were other top Wisconsin signees that had Notre Dame offers.

STANFORD CARDINAL

4-Year Avg: 32

2021: 50

2020: 21

2019: 19

2018: 40

Top 100 Signees: 2

Top 250 Signees: 12

2021 Class Overview: Stanford's erratic recruiting continues. The Cardinal had the #19 and #21 classes in 2019 and 2020, but its 2021 haul ranked just 50th. Stanford signed just 16 recruits, and it landed just one four-star signee in the class. That would be defensive end Aaron Armitage (#207).

CINCINNATI BEARCATS

4-Year Avg: 36

2021: 42

2020: 26

2019: 29

2018: 46

Top 100 Signees: 0

Top 250 Signees: 1

2021 Class Overview: Not surprisingly, Cincinnati's class didn't rank all that high, and it was ranked lower than its last two strong classes. The Bearcats still landed the top class in the AAC according to 247Sports, and it was a very balanced class.

It should be noted that defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, a former Top 100 recruit, left Virginia and is transferring to Cincinnati.

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

4-Year Avg: 42

2021: 47

2020: 27

2019: 50

2018: 44

Top 100 Signees: 1

Top 250 Signees: 2

2021 Class Overview: Year two on the recruiting trail under Geoff Collins didn't go as well as year one, as the Yellow Jackets dropped from No. 27 a year ago to No. 47 in 2021. That was partly due to size, with Georgia Tech signing just 16 recruits, due in part to its big class in 2020 (24) and the fact Georgia Tech brought in so many transfers.

Wide receiver James BlackStrain (#297) and tight end Leo Blackburn (#344) were the only four-star recruits in the class. Georgia Tech is bringing in seven transfers, including former four-star recruits Kenyatta Watson (Texas) at cornerback and Kevin Harris (Alabama) at linebacker. Georgia Tech also beat Notre Dame for safety Kaleb Edwards.

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

4-Year Avg: 43

2021: 45

2020: 76

2019: 26

2018: 24

Top 100 Signees: 0

Top 250 Signees: 5

2021 Class Overview: Virginia Tech used to consistently land Top 30 classes, but its last two classes have been below standard. Its 2020 class ranked just 76th and its 2021 class ranked 45th. According to 247Sports, Virginia Tech did not land a single four-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Virginia Tech is bringing in five transfers, including Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Jordan Williams.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

4-Year Avg: 45

2021: 32

2020: 49

2019: 39

2018: 59

Top 100 Signees: 1

Top 250 Signees: 1

2021 Class Overview: Virginia landed its best haul of the last four cycles, and it's the best of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Four-star defensive tackle Bryce Carter (#121) is the highest ranked signee in the class. Up next is four-star offensive tackle Logan Taylor (#333).

Virginia signed a balanced class, landing 12 offensive signees and 12 defensive players.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

4-Year Avg: 46

2021: 73

2020: 32

2019: 25

2018: 52

Top 100 Signees: 2

Top 250 Signees: 6

2021 Class Overview: Purdue's class ranked just 73rd, but that was due in large part to it bringing in just 15 high school commits. The Boilermakers landed 21, 26 and 24 classes the three previous seasons and they are bringing in four transfers.

High school linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (#261) and South Carolina defensive tackle Joseph Anderson (#134 in 2019) are the top pickups in the class.

TOLEDO ROCKETS

4-Year Avg: 70

2021: 66

2020: 73

2019: 74

2018: 67

Top 100 Signees: 0

Top 250 Signees: 0

2021 Class Overview: Toledo obviously isn't going to recruit on the level as programs like Notre Dame, but from a MAC standpoint the Rockets are cleaning up. Toledo has had the best recruiting class in the MAC in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

4-Year Avg: 116

2021: 108

2020: 126

2019: 124

2018: 106

Top 100 Signees: 0

Top 250 Signees: 0

Top 100 Recruits

16 - USC

14 - Notre Dame

7 - North Carolina

5 - Florida State

4 - Wisconsin

2 - Purdue

2 - Stanford

1 - Georgia Tech

1 - Virginia

0 - Virginia Tech

0 - Cincinnati

0 - Toledo

0 - Navy

Top 250 Recruits

36 - Notre Dame

32 - USC

25 - Florida State

20 - North Carolina

13 - Wisconsin

12 - Stanford

6 - Purdue

5 - Virginia Tech

2 - Georgia Tech

1 - Cincinnati

1 - Virginia

0 - Toledo

0 - Navy

