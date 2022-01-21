Notre Dame's Search For Top Linebackers Took It To IMG Academy

Notre Dame's quest to add to its 2023 linebacker class took it to IMG Academy and talented junior Jordan Hall

Notre Dame coaches made their rounds on the recruiting trail on Wednesday, spending some time at national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Ascenders program is a hot bed for next-level talent, serving as a preparation for some of the top level players in the country to ease transition for student athletes to the college level.

The offers were flying out fast and furious, seeing multiple IMG players receive scholarship opportunities from the Fighting Irish. Among them, talented 2023 linebacker Jordan Hall was added to the board.

While some may be doing their homework on Hall, trying to get up to date with the caliber of player he is and what his recruiting has looked like up to this date, the Irish have been developing that relationship with the IMG star for some time now. This offer was imminent, and a long time coming.

“I’ve been talking to Notre Dame for a little under a year, started back when Coach (Brian) Kelly was there,” Hall said. “I visited back in the summer and my family and I loved it.”

Hall described the offer from the Irish as a “humbling blessing."

Having been in close contact for some time, the offer wasn’t really a surprise. The reason for the wait may be a curious one but the staff has still made Hall a priority behind closed doors. Freeman and his staff have continued to make a great impression on the four-star linebacker.

“Besides Coach (Chad) Bowden, Coach Freeman was the coach I’ve talked to the most," Hall noted. "Him stepping into the head coach role really helped my recruitment at Notre Dame.”

Hall has been a key cog in the Ascender defense for multiple seasons now, leading the team in tackles in his first year as a starter as a sophomore in 2020 with 43 total stops in just six games. The 6-2, 225-pounder brings a college level frame, with an all-around athletic profile to potentially play early in his college career.

Hall ranks as the nation's No. 153 overall player and the No. 4 linebacker by ESPN. He's ranked as the No. 178 overall player by 247Sports and the No. 13 linebacker, he's the No. 178 overall player by Rivals and No. 227 by On3.

Hall has exploded on the national recruiting scene since coming to IMG from Fredericksburg (Va.) James Monroe following his freshman season in 2019.

While a hot commodity on the trail, Hall clearly has a high level of interest. Notre Dame is in on the four star linebacker - with a competition to ensue.

“Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Miami have stuck out recently and I see Notre Dame fitting right into that group high on my list.”

After a star studded linebacker group being signed during the 2022 cycle, Freeman is again making the position a priority in 2023. Hall is amongst the main cogs potentially in that vision.

Hall has received offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, West Virginia, UCF and Maryland.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter