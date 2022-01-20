Notre Dame Offers Elite 2024 Running Back Stacy Gage

Notre Dame offered Stacy Gage, one of the best running backs and players in the 2024 class

Notre Dame has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 class, but the Fighting Irish staff is working hard on the class, throwing out multiple offers yesterday. One offer went out to one of the nation's best running backs, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout Stacy Gage.

Gage ranks as the nation's No. 41 overall player and the No. 2 running back according to 247Sports, and he has an incredibly impressive offer list already. The 5-11, 190-pound rushed for over 1,100 yards as an eight grader according to Keegan Pope of On3. He spent his first two seasons at national powerhouse IMG Academy, and he is expected to have a much bigger role during his junior season in 2022.

Notre Dame will look to implement a committee approach following the loss of Kyren Williams to the NFL. The cupboard is very well stocked, including the likes of junior Chris Tyree, sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estime, true freshman Jadarian Price and 2023 commit Sedrick Irvin Jr.

This amount of depth gives Notre Dame the opportunity to push for top of the board level talent, and that's exactly what Gage is even as a sophomore.

Gage also joins fellow IMG Academy standout 2023 linebacker Jordan Hall and offensive lineman Knijeah Harris as teammates to receive an offer from the Irish yesterday. Notre Dame is hot on the trail - and IMG is never lacking for talent.

One of Notre Dame's top overall targets, wide receiver Carnell Tate, is also currently at IMG Academy. Notre Dame is also making a heavy push for athlete Samuel M'Pemba, a rover/linebacker target that spent the last season at IMG.

