Notre Dame Offers Standout 2025 Quarterback Bryce Underwood

Notre Dame offered true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who already has a state championship under his belt

Notre Dame has done something it rarely does, and that's offer a freshman quarterback. The reason for that is Bryce Underwood, the recipient of that offer, is a rare quarterback. The Belleville (Mich.) High School star already has a championship under his belt despite being in his first season of high school football.

Underwood was named Michigan's Division 1-2 Player of the Year as a true freshman while throwing for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times. He led Belleville to a 55-33 victory over Adams in the state title game, which according to the Associated Press is the school's first ever state championship.

Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns in the victory and also ran for a 30-yard score. 

It doesn't take much film watching to realize that Underwood is a special talent, and I'm not even talking about for his age. He's listed between 6-1 and 6-3, and between 185-195 pounds. Underwood has a strong arm and throws the football with ease. He can make plays with his legs and he can sit in the pocket and pick a defense apart.

The scary thing is he's just getting started, and there are still plenty of areas where his mechanics and game can improve. It is easy to see why Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Tennessee have already offered him a scholarship.

