Notre Dame Stands Out To Explosive 2024 Wide Receiver

If Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia rings any bells to Notre Dame faithful, it is the high school that produced former All-American wide receiver Will Fuller. Don’t look now, but Roman Catholic again has a dynamic wide receiver that Notre Dame has made a top priority for the 2024 class, and that is 5-11, 180-pound standout Tyseer Denmark.

Denmark is firmly on the national radar, currently boasting offers from some of the blue bloods of college football, including the likes of Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M and Penn State, among many others. Despite such stiff competition early on, the Irish have made a nice first impression on the 2024 playmaker.

“I believe they see me as an elite playmaker,” Denmark said of Notre Dame's early message. “It seems like the coaches are really excited about what I can do and my ability to impact the game.”

Despite playing for a struggling 3-7 Roman Catholic squad this past season, Denmark showed off the athleticism that makes him so highly coveted. He was not relegated to just running routes. The team also implemented his skill set as a wildcat quarterback, doing anything possible to get the football in his hands.

Denmark racked up 538 receiving yards and 583 rushing yards for the Cahillites.

Wide receiver is a major area of question for the Irish currently. They have contributors returning from injury, a departure of leading receiver Kevin Austin and a plethora of talented but inexperienced young pass catchers.

Not to mention a brand new wide receiver coach in former Baylor coach Chansi Stuckey.

Denmark mentioned Stuckey and his eagerness to create a relationship now that he is officially in place. Up until this point, Notre Dame has done an admirable job building that trust and interest.

“Coach (John) McNulty has been to see me a few times,” Denmark said. “He’s a great guy. Learning about Coach (Marcus) Freeman, seems like he’s bringing a lot of energy and players love him.”

Of course, relationships are important but in a lot of ways Notre Dame sells itself. Denmark spoke glowingly about the overall allure of the program.

“Notre Dame is so prestigious; it’s an honor to be offered by them," Denmark noted. "We are in the process of building the relationship on top of it.”

That deep of admiration is great to see, especially for a player who hasn’t even been on campus yet. When he gets to South Bend, that feeling has the potential to deepen substantially. Denmark plans on taking a visit to Notre Dame some time this spring.

As it stands, Denmark is still taking things in. Just finishing up his sophomore season, he has a ton of time to let things develop.

“As far as other schools I have high interest in, honestly I’m wide open, still taking everything in,” Denmark explained. “I’m not going to rush a decision but I am blessed that I am choosing between great programs.”

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise that everyone is on an equal playing field right now.

“I don’t have a leader right now,” he went on. “There’s no timeline other than most likely August of my senior season. I can definitely see Notre Dame being right there with any other program. I still have time to figure it out.”

Making the playmaker a priority, Notre Dame will have every opportunity to be in this one until the end. They will push to get the next Roman Catholic star pass catcher on campus in the blue and gold when it all finishes out.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter