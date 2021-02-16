Notre Dame Prospect Profile: OT Jake Taylor

Notre Dame is after a number of top offensive linemen, but one of the player's with the highest ceiling is Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman tackle Jake Taylor.

JAKE TAYLOR PROFILE

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

High School: Bishop Gorman

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, Indiana, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Washington State, Oregon State

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

FILM ANALYSIS

Like many 2022 West Coast prospects, Taylor did not get an opportunity to play in 2020 due to is state canceling the fall season.

Taylor was still thin as a sophomore, but his frame is impressive. He looks to have well above-average arm length and the frame that should allow him to easily get to 300-plus pounds.

Despite being on the thin side as a sophomore, Taylor was able to get good movement in the run game thanks to his strong hands and leg drive. He's a quality athlete with active feet and quick change of direction ability. Taylor is a pure tackle, one that is comfortable in space, one that handles line games extremely well and he's outstanding on movement blocks.

He's able to handle speed rushers on the outside, and his foot quickness combines with his strong hands and length to allow him to easily eat up double moves and counter measures. He played right tackle for Bishop Gorman in 2019, but he has left tackle written all over him.

Taylor will need to continue building up his lower body strength, which will help him anchor better in the pass game and to finish even better in the run game. His upside is outstanding, which is why I believe when it's all said and done he'll be considered one of the best blockers in the country.

Related Content:

Notre Dame Makes Final 3 For Jake Taylor

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter