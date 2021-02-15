Notre Dame Makes Final Three For Talented Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame has made the final three for Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Jake Taylor. The Fighting Irish made the final three for Taylor along with Oklahoma and Alabama.

Not as highly touted from a recruiting standpoint as other blockers in the class, Taylor is a big recruit because his tools and upside are tremendous. The fact his final three is comprised of arguably the three best offensive line programs in the country speaks volumes about his talent, and how coaches view the 6-5, 275-pound blocker.

247Sports ranks Taylor as the No. 242 overall player in the country and the No. 25 offensive tackle.

Taylor did not get a chance to play as a sophomore due to Nevada canceling the fall 2020 football season. Do not be surprised to see him jump up the recruiting rankings after he gets another season under his belt. He grades out on the Irish Breakdown board as a legit Top 150 caliber player, and his upside is borderline five-star. If he progresses the way I think he will as a junior and senior I expect that to jump up to five-star before his time is done.

Taylor also had offers from USC, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, Indiana, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Washington State and Oregon State.

Notre Dame already has commitments from 2022 offensive linemen Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.

2022 Notre Dame Scholarship Offers

