Notre Dame Starting To Fill Up June Official Visit Schedule

So far, Notre Dame has pulled in 11 commits in the 2022 cycle and currently holds a top five national rankings for its class, which is quite an accomplishment considering the difficulty of recruiting during a dead period. As it stands, however, visits will be reinstated on June 1, and the Fighting Irish are primed for a busy summer period full of prospects visiting campus.

From a commit standpoint, Corona (Calif.) Centennial four-star cornerback Jaden Mickey will be taking his official visit on June 25. Mickey chose the Fighting Irish over finalists Northwestern, Oregon and Cal, and this trip will mark his first time on campus so it will be an important visit on a multitude of levels.

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler is a commit that has been to Notre Dame numerous times, so he knows a bit more of what to expect when he heads to South Bend. Ziegler told Irish Breakdown that he will be talking to ND defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman soon about scheduling his official visit.

On the offensive side of the football, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback commit Steve Angeli confirmed with IB that he will be taking his official visit to campus on June 18-20, so one week before Mickey will be on campus. Although the two Golden Domer pledges will miss each other narrowly, the future ND play-caller will have his attention on a deep, talented group of uncommitted prospects that will be on campus at the same time.

While Angeli is visiting from the 18-20, he is expecting to be joined by:

Altoona (Ia.) Southeast Polk four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa

Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton

La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris

Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary's Springs four-star offensive tackle Billy Schrauth

Hammond (Wis.) Saint Croix Central four-star interior lineman Carson Hinzman

Milwaukee (Wis.) Whitefish Bay four-star tackle Joe Brunner

Dayton (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner

West Des Moines (Ia.) Valley four-star tight end Eli Raridon

Katy (Texas) three-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson

By all accounts, the third weekend in June is looking to be huge for the Fighting Irish staff in terms of improving their footing with various prospects after a long, extended dead period. Roanoke (Texas) Timber Creek running back Emeka Megwa is looking to visit either that same weekend or on June 4-6, and he has Notre Dame right at the top with Missouri and Washington as potential destinations.

Sticking at that same running back position, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star Damari Alston hears from running backs coach Lance Taylor on a pretty regular basis, and the talented runner is currently working on setting up his official visit to Notre Dame as well.

