Notre Dame Commit Profile: Steve Angeli, Quarterback

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from New Jersey quarterback Steve Angeli

STEVE ANGELI PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Stanford, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Arizona, Rutgers

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 13 pro-style QB

247Sports: 3-star - No. 17 pro-style QB

ESPN: 3-star - No position ranking

Composite: 3-star - No. 375 overall - No. 16 pro-style QB

FILM ANALYSIS

Angeli has a nice frame and body, checking in at 6-3 and 215 pounds. He certainly has the look of a pro-style, next-level quarterback, and he's a tough quarterback that is willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit if it means getting off a throw.

Athletically, Angeli rushed for -1 yards as a junior (according to MaxPreps), so he's not a runner. That doesn't mean he's not a quality. I like Angeli's footwork in the pocket, and he shows a good feel for his surroundings, and he shows the ability to avoid the rush, maneuver in the pocket and then get a throw off.

Angeli has a nice, clean throwing motion. He carries the ball well, can quickly get into his throwing motion and he has a relatively compact motion. He's a true pocket passer in that he's not really a guy who will throw off platform, but if you can keep him in the pocket he'll be able to do damage.

The Bergen Catholic signal caller throws the ball well on the run, and I'm impressed with how well he keeps his eyes downfield when moving around in the pocket or outside of it. While not a threat to run, these traits to allow him to be effective when on the move.

Angeli has above-average arm strength. The ball doesn't really explode out of his hand and he doesn't get great velocity on throws beyond 10 yards. His downfield throws spend a bit more time in the air than you'd like, but he does show good timing as a passer, beyond what you'd expect from someone with his lack of experience.

When throwing deep Angeli has to muscle up more than most top quarterbacks, which limits his downfield accuracy a bit. Angeli also doesn't show ideal ball placement. Even when working at a camp and throwing routes on air he doesn't really hit spots effectively, which is a must at the next level. This is especially true in the Notre Dame offense, which schematically doesn't allow receivers to create the separation of other modern offenses, which requires even greater ball placement from its quarterbacks.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

