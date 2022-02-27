Monroe Freeling Discusses Harry Hiestand, Interest In Notre Dame

Some top high school football players flocked to Atlanta this weekend to compete at the Under Armour Camp. Included in that group was Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who Notre Dame has made a huge priority target in the 2023 recruiting class.

Freeling went in depth about the state of his recruitment, potential suitors and developing relationship with the Irish with the Irish Breakdown staff. Freeling has continued to get to know offensive line Coach Harry Hiestand since he returned to the program this off-season. He is leaving quite an early impression.

“I really like (Coach Hiestand)," Freeling stated. "He is a great guy, down to earth, he doesn’t lie to me. He tells me up front that if you don’t want to come here that’s okay but if you come here, I will develop you and try to get you to the next level.”

That relationship will be huge as the 6-7, 285-pound offensive tackle begins to narrow down his list, something that has become a point of emphasis now that basketball season is over for Freeling.

Recruiting is now taking up the majority of his time.

“Over the next couple of months I will narrow down my schools," Freeling noted. "There is really no set in stone date to make a decision but I want to start figuring out which schools are the best fit.”

Freeling had a dominant showing down in Atlanta, sporting a mean frame that he admits is still down in weight from basketball season. The near future is going to filled with a plethora of school visits - continuing through the spring, summer and fall.

“I am trying to get out to the Notre Dame spring game,” Freeling said. “That is about the only other plan I am working on outside of setting up trips to Clemson on March 25th and Miami. I also want to take officials to Notre Dame and Clemson.”

One of the main competitions for Freeling appears to be in-state Clemson, who has also done a nice job with him early on in the process. He applauded head coach Dabo Swinney and staff for how comfortable they have made him early.

“(Clemson) is just like home - like family,” Freeling explained. “They made me feel like I was a part of it.”

He understands, however, the full extent of what a place like Notre Dame can offer. That goes for the school, campus and people alike that make it special.

“It is a great place,” Freeling said. “I really like Coach Hiestand a lot. The history he has with developing offensive lineman speaks to me and I want to be developed.”

With a talent to the level of Freeling, competition is going to be fierce. Of schools of interest, Alabama, Michigan and South Carolina had made a positive impact on him outside of Notre Dame and Clemson. An academically driven young man, there is such a natural fit with the Irish.

After spending 11 years living in Oregon, Freeling moved to South Carolina back in 2016. Getting him out of South Carolina and away from Clemson looks like the biggest test. Hiestand and Notre Dame seem firmly up for the challenge.

