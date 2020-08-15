Talented 2022 Safety Values Notre Dame's Winning Tradition

After landing a stellar defensive back group in the 2021 class, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Terry Joseph are already making a run at some top-notch talent in the 2022.

A talented early name to know is Myles Rowser, a 6-1, 185-pound safety out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Originally committed to Michigan, Rowser opened his recruitment back up in June when he decommitted from the Wolverines. Notre Dame offered Rowser this past week, and he was amped about it.

“They got me on the phone when they offered and told me how much they like my film,” said Rowser of the Notre Dame staff. “They told me how much they like me as a player and that they would love for me to visit as soon as possible.”

Rowser is listed as a cornerback by Rivals, but is a safety according to ESPN and 247Sports, who rank him as the No. 174 and No. 150 player nationally, respectively.

Originally from the Detroit area, committing to Michigan early made sense, but as time went on his feelings changed and he wanted to explore other options.

“I really wanted to see all of my potential options and make sure that Michigan is the right spot for me,” said Rowser. “I am excited to be able to visit other schools and I didn’t feel comfortable being committed to Michigan and visiting other schools.”

The Notre Dame offer was one that Rowser was waiting for, and he was excited to be able to include the Irish as a potential landing spot for him in the future.

“Notre Dame is a big school,” Rowser explained. “They’re not known for losing. I know a bunch of people from Detroit that went to Notre Dame and made it to the league. So, they produce a lot of good athletes.”

When discussing the traits Rowser wants his future school to have, a majority of them seem to scream Notre Dame.

“I am looking for high academics and I want the chance to play early,” Rowser explained. “I want to have great team chemistry and really feel like my teammates like me. Also, I want to go somewhere where the coaches have been there for a while. I don’t want to go to a place where there are a lot of coaches coming in and out.”

Rowser is looking to build relationships not only at Notre Dame, but at the other schools interested in him as well. Relationships with the various coaching staffs Rowser is speaking with will play a huge role in deciding where he ends up.

As it stands, the talented defensive back holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Maryland.

Clearly, Notre Dame will face stiff competition for Rowser’s pledge, but with Mickens leading the charge, anything is possible. In Mickens’ first cycle at Notre Dame, he picked up four-star corner Philip Riley and a pair of three-star corners in Ryan Barnes and Chance Tucker.

Expect Notre Dame to continue to make a hard run at Rowser and be a big player for him down the line. It seems the IMG product wants to take his time with a commitment this time around and that serves Notre Dame well.

