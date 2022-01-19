Notre Dame Offers Top Ranked 2023 Linebacker Troy Bowles

Notre Dame has offered 2023 Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. The 6-1, 206-pound linebacker is rated as a consensus top 100 recruit by every major recruiting platform. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 29 overall player (No. 4 linebacker), No. 37 by On3 (No. 1 linebacker) and 247Sports (No. 2 linebacker) and No. 92 (No. 4 linebacker) by Rivals.

Bowles is coming off of a standout junior campaign that saw him rack up 103 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception for the 15-0 state champions. That was following a 2020 campaign where he finished with 98 total tackles as just a sophomore. Bowles is the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

After an outstanding linebacker haul during the 2022 cycle that saw Notre Dame land Jaylen Sneed, Joshua Burnham, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler, the 2023 class already has a commitment at the position from in-state star Drayk Bowen of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean. Notre Dame would like to add at least one more linebacker to the class.

Heavily pursued by several national powerhouse programs, Bowles is considered an Ohio State lean by 247Sports, and he's already visited Columbus three times. If Bowles was to join the Notre Dame class, he would rank as their third-highest recruit currently just behind Tampa Bay (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley and the aforementioned Bowen.

Bowles has been offered by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Indiana, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Syracuse and Rutgers.

