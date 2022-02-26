Notre Dame Offers Talented Arizona Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame has expanded its already impressive offensive line board for the 2023 class tonight by offering Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout Elijah Paige. After communicating with offensive line Coach Harry Hiestand over the last few weeks, the program pulled the trigger on the offer, and it was a monumental one for Paige.

“I was fired up," Paige said of the offer. "This is a big time opportunity for me. I had a feeling it would happen but now that it did, it feels great!”

Notre Dame has made a big impact in a short amount of time with Paige, who checks in at 6-6 and 290 pounds. That relationship is one that he hopes to keep building moving forward, and eventually in person.

“I have not been (to Notre Dame) yet but I plan on getting there some time this summer,” Paige noted.

Getting on campus is truly a game changer for any potential recruit, especially one coming from out west. Paige plays for one of the top programs in the state of Arizona, and if the name sounds familiar it should, as he's from the same high school as Notre Dame rising junior Tosh Baker.

Despite such a recent offer, Notre Dame is already in a sound position early due to Hiestand's early work, but the Irish will be in a battle with other programs.

“I have high interest in USC, UCLA, Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others," Paige said. "Notre Dame is one hundred percent one of my top schools right now.”

Manning the left tackle spot for Pinnacle, on top of his list of favorites, Paige also boasts offers from Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, Stanford, Utah, Washington, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Northwestern, BYU, California, Colorado, Washington State, Arizona State, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke, Oregon State, Arizona and Kansas.

Rivals and 247Sports rank him as a three-star recruit, and Paige checks in as the nation's No. 479 overall player on the composite list.

