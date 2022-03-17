Notre Dame Offers NC Offensive Lineman Sam Pendleton

The 2023 offensive lineman board continued to expand for Notre Dame with line coach Harry Hiestand sending out an offer to Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton. The Irish continue to attack the Carolinas for talented offensive linemen for the cycle, adding the 6-4, 305-pound Pendleton to the list.

His recruiting ranking has a fair amount of range to it as it stands, coming in as high as the No. 239 player nationally according to Rivals.

Pendleton currently holds 19 reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan and Florida, among others. He released a top five schools back in February, which included Virginia Tech, Penn State, NC State, Clemson and Michigan.

Hiestand has developed a reputation as a master developer for offensive lineman - but has also managed to recruit some of the better offensive line classes in the country during his time in South Bend.

On this second trip, he has hit the ground hard, identifying and targeting some talent recruits. Pendleton is an interesting addition to the board, one that Coach Hiestand clearly likes.

With no offensive lineman currently committed in the 2023 class, optimism is high but there is still a want for the chips to begin to fall on the offensive side of the football. Time will tell how Pendleton fits into that potential plan.

