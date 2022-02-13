Notre Dame Offers 2024 Legacy Wide Receiver Emmett Mosley

Notre Dame offered one of the nation's best 2024 players in Emmett Mosley, whose parents played sports for the Irish

Notre Dame recently offered a player whose name will sound quite familiar to Fighting Irish fans. That player would be Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, one of the nation's top players in the 2024 class.

Mosley is the son of a pair of former Notre Dame student athletes. His father, Emmett IV, played wide receiver for the Irish from 1993-96, hauling in 52 passes for 755 yards and a score during his career. Mosley also rushed for 275 yards and five scores, finishing his career with 1,030 career yards of offense.

His mother, Cindy (Daws) Mosley, was a star soccer player for Notre Dame. She finished her career with 61 career goals, which at the time was a program record. She won the Hermann Trophy in 1996, which the site states is the Heisman Trophy for women's soccer.

The 6-0, 175-pound standout athlete played for Anaheim (Calif.) Servite as a sophomore, but he has since transferred to Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic during the offseason.

Mosley is ranked as the nation's No. 15 overall player by 247Sports. He already has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, LSU, USC, Penn State, Arizona and Arizona State.

Notre Dame is still waiting on their first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. The staff is making their rounds on some of the most talented players nationally, and that now includes Mosley.

