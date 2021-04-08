Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back

Breaking down Notre Dame running back target Quinshon Judkins, who is the latest offensive player in 2022 to get an offer

Notre Dame is still looking for a second back in the 2022 class, and that led them to offering Quinshon Judkins.

QUINSHON JUDKINS PROFILE

Hometown: Pike Road, Ala.

High School: Pike Road

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Louisville, UCF, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas

Recruited By: Lance Taylor

2020 Stats: 150 carries, 1,482 yards, 9.9 YPC, 25 TD / 6 catches, 137 yards

2019 Stats: 107 carries, 1,131 yards, 10.6 YPC, 16 TD / 12 catches, 201 yards, 3 TD

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 3-star - No. 36 RB

247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 RB

Composite: 3-star - No. 516 overall - No. 41 RB

FILM ANALYSIS

Judkins has an excellent running back body. He's around 5-11 to 6-0, but he has a squatty build with a thick lower body. Already listed at 200 pounds, Judkins should be able to add another 10-15 pounds of muscle. His thick, muscular frame and strong lower half give him the body to be an every down back, one that can handle punishment, wear teams down and put people away in the fourth quarter.

If you're someone that values speed above all else you won't be overly impressed with Judkins. He's more Tony Jones Jr. than he is Chris Tyree in the speed department, but make no mistake, if Judkins gets room he can punish defenses.

Where Judkins shines athletically is with his foot quickness, agility and tremendous balance. Judkins has excellent suddenness, showing the ability to cut on a dime, and he has an impressive dead leg move he does in space that allows him to immediately stop and cut in the opposite direction. Those skills serve him well behind the line as well, as Judkins has the ability to quickly plant his foot and burst through the line.

Judkins is a fundamentally sound player and he possesses all the top running back traits you want in a top rusher. Judkins is a highly efficient player from a technique standpoint, he's incredibly patient and his second level anticipation is about as good as I've seen in the 2022 class. His vision and instincts stand out on film, and his timing as a runner grades out quite well. Judkins impresses with his ability to manipulate defenders, set them up and then cut into open areas.

He doesn't do it a lot, but I'm impressed with what I've seen from Judkins as a pass catcher. Judkins has very good hands, his foot quickness allows him to be a sharp route runner and he's a highly effective player in space.

If you're someone who likes play comps, there are two that I like for Judkins. If you're younger than me than he's a bigger, slightly faster version of Tareaon Folston. If you're older than me he's a shorter, slightly faster version of Lee Becton.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup



