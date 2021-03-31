Notre Dame Offers 2022 Alabama Running Back

Notre Dame is still in search of a second running back in the 2022 class, and the Irish coaches have expanded the board in that search, throwing out an offer to Pike Road (Ala.) High School standout Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins rushed for 1482 yards (9.9 YPG) and 25 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior for the Patriots. That came after he rushed for 1,131 yards (10.6 YPC) and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. Judkins hauled in 18 passes for 338 yards (18.8 YPC) and three scores in the pass game during that stretch.

The 6-0, 200-pound running back played defensive back as a true freshman in 2018, and he racked up 38 tackles in nine games.

Although he lacks the home run speed teams covet, Judkins has a lot of outstanding running back traits. He has an ideal running back build that includes a thick lower body, and he's a short strider, which is something I like in a back.

Judkins has quick feet and his agility stands out on film, plus his balance is outstanding. He also shows impressive vision and anticipation as a runner.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter