Notre Dame Has Made An Impactful Early Impression On A Standout 2022 Linebacker

Notre Dame is zeroing in on top targets in the 2022 class, and that is being followed by a rash of offers, especially on defense. The latest offer to Evanston (Ill.) Township standout linebacker Sebastian Cheeks was a big one. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea had been in contact with the talented linebacker for some time now and decided to pull the trigger on the offer to Cheeks.

“I was surprised, I was not really expecting it,” Cheeks said of his Notre Dame offer. “I had two really good conversations with Coach Lea over the phone and then he decided to extend the offer.”

Standing at 6-2, 200 pounds with impressive quickness and agility, Cheeks figures to be one of the best linebackers in the country in the 2022 class. He is ranked as a four-star on 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. 247Sports ranks him as the nation's No. 138 overall player in the country.

Cheeks’ early offer list is impressive, considering there is very little film of him so far in his high school career. He went through shoulder surgery during his sophomore campaign, which cut that season short. Regardless, Cheeks currently holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Boston College, Iowa State, Northwestern, Syracuse, and now Notre Dame.

Notre Dame looks to be high on Cheeks’ radar because of the relationships he is building so early on in his recruitment.

“Coach Lea has built he and I’s relationship on things outside of football,” explained Cheeks. “He really wants to get to know me. Notre Dame recruits players with really high ceilings and I think it’s a blessing that they think of me as one of those types of players.”

Other coaches and analysts on the staff that are grabbing Cheeks’ attention as well, especially defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.

“I’m building a great relationship with him,” Cheeks said of his early bond with Lezynski. “He is a guy that I can ask questions about the university with and I know he is down to earth and will always be there for me if I have any questions.”

As Cheeks assesses his options, there are certain criteria a school must meet for him to consider taking his talents there. Notre Dame seems to check all the boxes.

“I want a school that will not only build me as a player on the field, but off of it as well. I want a school that will build me in the classroom,” Cheeks explained. “I want a program that embraces a brotherhood and has a winning program and culture, which Notre Dame has done for multiple years now.”

It seems clear that what Cheeks wants in his future school extends past the football field. The classroom means a ton to him, as well as what the school can do for him when his playing days are over.

Cheeks expressed to Irish Breakdown that he wants to take his recruitment slowly, but has taken a significant interest in a top group of schools. One would have to imagine Notre Dame is in that group for him and will remain there until the end, based on how highly he speaks of Lea and the staff.

