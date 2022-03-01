Standout Receiver Jaden Greathouse Ready To Make Multiple Trips To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has turned up the heat on elite Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse in recent weeks. Since offering Greathouse early in January, Chansi Stuckey and staff have made getting in with the standout 2023 pass catcher a clear priority.

Getting the 6-2, 210-pound wideout on campus is paramount for this recruitment, especially when they are getting into the mix a little late. Not only is Greathouse set to make the trip up to South Bend but the program should expect him multiple times over the next few months.

Greathouse informed Irish Breakdown that he will be in attendance on April 23rd for the Blue-Gold Game, adding to the already star studded group who is expected in South Bend. His travels up to Notre Dame will not end simply with the April trip. Greathouse also informed the staff that he will also be coming back to South Bend for camp this summer.

Making the trip up from Texas is a great sign. Making it twice, on his own dime, points to the quality of the job Stuckey has done in this recruitment. It’s worth noting that Baylor was the first school to offer Greathouse back in 2020, a Texas school that Stuckey was at just last season. The relationship he has built with Greathouse during the process has been a huge sticking point thus far in the recruitment.

This will, however, not be an easy one. Greathouse obviously has the Texas ties - which will be a battle to lure him out of the state in general. He is also a highly accoladed pass catcher who is getting recruited nationally. Greathouse also mentioned that he has plans to head over to Clemson for a visit sometime this spring.

Greathouse currently sits as the No. 116 player according to the On3 consensus ranking, including being the No. 19 wide receiver. He is a consensus top 200 recruit by every platform, coming in as a top 100 by both ESPN (86) and Rivals (77). That ranking is coming off a dominant junior campaign for Greathouse, pacing state champion Westlake in receiving with 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Notre Dame is currently waiting for its first wide receiver commit in the 2023 class but Greathouse is one of the incredibly talented pass catchers that they are doing their due diligence with. A long shot currently, getting Greathouse on campus speaks volumes to the impact of Coach Stuckey and the rest of the staff on the trail thus far for the 2023 cycle.

Things could change quickly after Greathouse makes it up to South Bend.

