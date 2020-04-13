Irish Recruiting: Top Midwest 2022 Prospects - Part I

With seven commitments for the Class of 2021 already in the fold, Notre Dame has positioned itself to begin zoning in on its list of top 2022 prospects.

Make no mistake, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his staff must continue pursuing top 2021 players, but the early returns for 2022 are just as good, if not even better than the current class. There are a few reasons why.

First, Notre Dame produced a routine of learning about top young prospects much earlier than at any point since I have followed the program, which goes back to 1990. Notre Dame’s recruiting administrative staff, graduate assistants and coaching staff are all a part of finding out academic information, personality traits, and of course football acumen. Players as young as mere freshmen can sometimes be evaluated at Notre Dame’s summer camp, for instance.

Finally, the Class of 2022 will produce more talented Midwest prospects than usual. This is a good sign for Notre Dame, especially because some of them represent the speed players the Irish usually try to chase down South or out West. Here are five Midwestern 2022 prospects all Irish fans should know about.

Braelon Allen, S/ATH, 6-2, 215, Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High School

One of the Midwest’s top prospects regardless of position, Allen presents the type of athleticism that could allow him to play safety, linebacker, or play running back or wide receiver. As a sophomore, Allen split time as a running back and bullied his way to 600 yards rushing. As a defender, he’s even better.

Allen’s enforcer mentality allows him to be the ideal in-the-box safety, and he’s capable of moving to linebacker as he continues to physically develop. Programs from across the country are interested in Allen's services, and he’s already been offered by the Irish, as well as already taking an unofficial visit.

Wisconsin, Iowa and Notre Dame are just a few of the schools after Allen, and he would like to camp at Clemson this summer, if possible.

Caden Curry, DL, 6-5, 250, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove

An old-school all-out defender that could end up along the interior or play defensive end, Curry might be the state of Indiana’s top prospect for 2022. Indiana, Missouri and Iowa are but a few of the schools to already offer Curry.

Notre Dame is well aware of him as well, and he’s definitely interested in the Irish. It’s always nice when the Irish can find a really good in-state defensive player, and that does not happen all that often. Perhaps Curry will be next in line.

Tyler Morris, WR, 6-0, 170, Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

A natural athlete with the football in his hands, Morris glides when he runs. His speed and quickness make him one of the Midwest’s most sought-after prospects. Notre Dame’s offense needs speed at wide receiver, and Morris brings that to the table.

Capable of taking the top off the defense, Morris can also maneuver through a secondary after the catch. That’s why he’s dangerous. There’s no one way to defend Morris.

As for recruiting, Morris will likely have his pick of college programs. From the same program as former Irish All-American Julian Love, Morris already holds an offer from the Irish, as well as Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Colorado.

Kaden Saunders, WR, 5-10, 170, Westerville (Ohio) South

Notre Dame made Saunders a priority very early. The central Ohio prospect lives just on the edge of Columbus, home to the Buckeyes. That did not stop the Irish from pursuing him and bringing him to campus for a visit.

Saunders is the type of slot wide receiver that can break a game wide open on a simple jail-break screen, similar to the ones that former Irish great Raghib “The Rocket” Ismail used to break for long gains and touchdowns. Another way of looking at Saunders talent, he’s similar to the speed running backs that Oregon utilized under the direction of former Ducks Head Coach Chip Kelly.

While quickness is his finest attribute, Saunders also possesses the toughness to break tackles before out running the defense to the end zone. The Irish will certainly be battling Ohio State, but do not count out other programs such as Michigan, Penn State, and programs down South.

Joey Tanona, OT, 6-5, 280, Zionsville (Ind.) High School

Tanona provides the physical size that a college offensive line coach desires, but more importantly, he possesses the quick feet to play offensive tackle. He’s already better in pass pro than some offensive tackles entering the college ranks this summer.

As a run blocker, Tanona does what he should. He overpowers defenders that cannot handle his size or quickness. It’s a great sign that he dominates players simply not on his level.

Playing on the north edge of Indianapolis, Zionsville High School is one of the better academic schools in the greater Indianapolis area. That should help the Irish down the line, but until then, Tanona already holds several offers.

Tanona earned offers from Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Penn State, and Tennessee among others. That list will quickly mount once his impressive highlight video makes the rounds. College coaches always need tackles, Tanona will be one of the best the Midwest has to offer for the class of 2022.

Look for another addition of Midwest 2022 prospects to unveiled on Tuesday.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @fbscout_florida

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook