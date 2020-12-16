Notre Dame Signs OL Blake Fisher

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed offensive tackle Blake Fisher

BLAKE FISHER PROFILE

Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.

High School: Avon

Height: 6-6

Weight: 330

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Wisconsin, Auburn, Texas A&M, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Iowa, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Boston College, Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Washington State, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kansas

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

SI99 Rank: No. 68

Rivals: 5-star - No. 25

247Sports: 4-star - No. 85

ESPN: 4-star - No. 102

Composite: 4-star - No. 52

FILM ANALYSIS

Fisher reshaped his body a bit heading into his final season, and the result was one of the nation's best linemen getting even better. Fisher is a massive individual, but he looked to be in better shape as a senior, and the result was a truly dominant, special final campaign.

The 330-pound tackle shows surprisingly nimble feet for someone his size, and that was even more enhanced this past season. He's quick off the ball, changes direction well and his leg drive this past season was impressive. His quickness on the edge in pass protection was much improved this season, and he looked even more natural as a tackle than he did in previous seasons.

Fisher is a powerful blocker that can truly dominate and manhandle opponents. Fisher is a bully on the field, and I mean that as a compliment. He throws around smaller defenders and his finishing ability is elite. Fisher plays with the kind of nasty demeanor you want in an elite run blocker.

The Avon star played with a much better base as a senior, and the result was improved ability in pass protection. His improved pad level and base made him highly effective on the backside getting reaches or going down for cuts.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Fisher looked more like a guard as a junior, but as a senior he looked far more comfortable in space as a senior. His upside as a tackle got a lot better this past season, and not only do I think he could stick at tackle, he could thrive.

While I believe Fisher could be a multi-year starter at tackle, and a darn good one at that, I am still intrigued by his potential at guard. Fisher has traits that could allow him to get action as a true freshman if he was willing to move inside.

The reason I talk so much about him being a guard isn't that he can't play tackle in college. I thought Quenton Nelson could have been a pretty darn good right tackle in college, but he was a truly elite, all-time great guard. Fisher has the tools to be a very good tackle, but he could be special at guard.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON FISHER

"The literal alpha of Notre Dame's class, Fisher is the first off the bus within this group at offensive tackle. He has an imposing frame that is supplemented by tremendous mass. Fisher has a strong punch at the point and sustains well with good strength. He can engulf linebackers when working on level 2 and is reliable when down-blocking. The Notre Dame pledge has a good push from his set leg to jump out to wide-alignment pass-rushers and has some savviness and awareness to pick up stunts. Fisher plays left tackle right now, yet he is another prospect we strongly feel could kick over to right tackle."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter