Notre Dame Signs OL Joe Alt

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed offensive tackle Joe Alt

JOE ALT PROFILE

Hometown: Fridley, Minn.

High School: Totino-Grace

Height: 6-7

Weight: 260

IB Grade: 3.0 (Top 500 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Iowa, Missouri, Iowa State, Northwestern, Kansas State, Minnesota, Rutgers

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

247Sports: 4-star - No. 179

Rivals: 3-star

ESPN: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 465

FILM ANALYSIS

Alt is listed at 260 pounds, but he is still thin, which is actually a good thing. When you have a pumped up or filled out player at 260 pounds it is going to be extremely hard to get him to 300 pounds without him losing athleticism and quickness.

Alt has the kind of thin but broad frame that should make it much easier for him to not only fill out, but to do so while adding more explosiveness without losing his foot quickness. He looked thicker as a senior, so he is clearly already starting to fill out, but there is still plenty of room for growth.

His foot quickness is impressive for a future offensive lineman. Alt is quick off the ball, he has loose hips and the fact he’s a tight end means he is used to running routes and working in space. That should give him a good chance to be a much better movement blocker than most tackles. Despite looking to be about 15-20 pounds bigger as a senior he did not show any drop off in quickness or fluidity, which is a great sign.

Alt needs to get a lot stronger, but part of the reason I like him as a prospect is his attitude and toughness. He competes hard in the run game, and I absolutely love how much he drives his feet through contact.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Alt is your typical low-floor/high-ceiling player. I strongly considered giving him a 4.5-star upside grade, and if his floor wasn't so low I probably would have bumped up his upside grade. There is a lot of potential for him to fill out and develop into a top tackle.

His tight end background could make it interesting in regards to how he is used early in his career (goal line situations). If he can continue filling out, get to around 300 pounds and maintain his agility and athleticism he could end up being a big sleeper in this class.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON ALT

"Alt has a basketball frame and is still in the early phase of his transition from tight end to offensive tackle. It means he's capable in the run game and certainly in the open field and on the move, but the comfort at the position as a pass blocker is likely later to come. That said, he plays with a flat back and relatively strong bend for a 6-foot-7 prospect and he shouldn't have a problem packing on the pounds once on campus for good. Alt has active feet and plenty of aggression, something that should be fascinating to develop in the coming years."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter