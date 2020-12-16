Notre Dame Signs WR Lorenzo Styles Jr

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

LORENZO STYLES JR PROFILE

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

High School: Central

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

2020 Stats: 16 catches, 263 yards, 16.4 YPC, 2 TD / 43 rushes, 432 yards, 10.0 YPC, 3 TD / returned 3 punts and 1 kickoff for a TD



IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Louisville, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Maryland, Duke, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Chip Long, DelVaughn Alexander

Rivals: 4-star - No. 51

247Sports: 4-star - No. 130

ESPN: 4-star - No. 248

Composite: 4-star - No. 115

FILM ANALYSIS

I liked Styles quite a bit as a junior, but he was much better as a senior. Styles was recruited by some programs as a cornerback, but it is on offense where his game truly shines, and that was obvious during his final season of high school.

The Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout is an explosive athlete, and after breaking down his junior film I mentioned there was still another gear for him. We saw that gear during his senior year, as Styles showed an exceptional burst on offense and special teams.

Styles has quick feet, top-notch change of direction skills and good strength for his size. Those traits give him the potential to eventually develop into an outstanding route runner, but right now they make him dynamic with the ball in his hands. Styles' combination of suddenness and explosiveness makes him a dangerous offensive weapon.

One thing that has always surprised me about Styles is that although he is quite thin and doesn't have an overly imposing physique, he's quite physical and strong. He is very aggressive on defense, often resorting to just throwing opponents on the ground. You can see his toughness with the ball in his hands as well, and some of his most impressive plays this past season were him running over defenders after handoffs as a running back.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Styles fits in well to both field receiver positions in the Notre Dame offense. His vertical speed, ball skills and route running potential fit well to the X (outside) spot, and his quickness, ability to win off the line, speed to outrun defenders across the field and after-the-catch potential fit into the slot position just as well.

Styles has the athleticism, toughness and instincts to play early on, and with some work as a route runner he could be very hard to keep off the field as a freshman. He is the kind of athlete the coaching staff absolutely must find an early role for.

I could see Styles being an impact player in the punt return game as a freshman as well. He has the combination of strength, explosiveness and vision to thrive in that part of the game.



JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON STYLES

"We in the evaluation business are excited to see Styles settle at one position at the next level. A gadget offensive player as a wide receiver and running back hybrid, he's also got secondary experience hard to ignore. As a wide receiver projection Styles can hone on in the intricacies of the position down the line, but his raw traits as a play-maker could help him make an early impact on occasion. He doesn't have track star speed but plays functional, especially after the catch, to manufacture touches even at a place like ND."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter