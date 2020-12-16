Notre Dame Signs OL Pat Coogan

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed offensive lineman Pat Coogan

PAT COOGAN PROFILE

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: Marist

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

IB Grade: 3.0 (Top 500 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 3.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, Stanford, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Purdue, Boston College, Iowa State, Virginia, Kansas State, Duke, Indiana, Syracuse, Arizona, California, Illinois

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

Rivals: 3-star

ESPN: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 3-star

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that stands out about Coogan is his toughness and willingness to get after it in the run game. That is clearly the strength of his game at this point, and it projects to be his best asset at the next level if he continues making improvements as a player.

Listed between 290-300 pounds, Coogan has filled out his frame relatively well over the last year, and there is still room for him to keep filling out. He needs to reshape his body and add more weight room strength, but size won’t be an issue for him once he gets to his peak frame potential.

The Marist standout is a fundamentally sound player in most areas. He plays with a good base and despite having some hip tightness he’s able to play with a flat back and good leverage. Coogan shows impressive short-area quickness and he comes off the line with a strong burst, which combines with his pad level to allow him to get very good movement off the line. Coogan is a good finisher and he plays with an edge.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Coogan is a good trapper, but he’s not an ideal player in space. Although he’s listed as a tackle by the recruiting services, he’s a guard in high school and projects to play on the interior at the next level. Inside he can mask his lack of overall lack of quickness and athleticism that would hurt him in the pass game.

I could see Coogan starting out at guard, but his footwork and football IQ could fit quite well at center as well.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON COOGAN

"When scouring highlights of offensive line prospects, how many are making plays 50 yards down the field on punt coverage? Talk about mobility and effort, especially relative to interior prospects, something Coogan put on tape in 2019 at near 300 pounds. Naturally he is comfortable in the run game and on the move as a puller, lead on screens and at the second level with finishing power upon arrival. Strong redirection ability and enough fluidity to combo and find more work, he feels like one of the safer trench bets in the class of 2021. Coogan can anchor and flash a punch in pass pro, too."

