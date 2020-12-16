Notre Dame Signs CB Philip Riley

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed cornerback Philip Riley.

PHILIP RILEY PROFILE

Hometown: Valrico, Fla.

High School: Bloomingdale

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

2020 Stats: 24 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 punt return TD, 1 kick return TD

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, USC, Oregon, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, NC State, South Carolina, Michigan State, Minnesota, Maryland, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Arizona State, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

247Sports: 4-star - No. 234

Rivals: 4-star

ESPN: 4-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 313

FILM ANALYSIS

The 6-0, 190-pound corner is a physical defender in both coverage and as a tackler. He is a highly effective press cornerback, and as he cleans up his transition technique he’ll have the ability to open and run with ease.

He can also play off-man and use his instincts to jump routes and break on the football. Those traits fit perfectly with the different ways Notre Dame has used the boundary cornerback the last two seasons.

Riley is extremely effective at block destruction thanks to his size, powerful hands and competitiveness. He takes good angles to the football, he’s a sound tackler and he is smart enough to sniff out quick throws and screens. Riley also shows the ability to jam wideouts as well as the long speed to cover posts. All those traits make him suited for the field corner position.

Finally, Riley’s ability against the run, his foot quickness and his instincts in coverage also fit well in the slot or at safety. The ability to beat blocks is vital to that position in its ideal form, and the fact he’s already 190 pounds and strong means he can put up a fight against bigger players (tight ends) as well. He hasn’t done it on film, but I could see Riley also developing into a strong blitzer, another slot trait.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Riley is an intriguing player when it comes to his fit at Notre Dame, and the reason is he projects to so many different spots in the Irish defense. He could play either corner spot, he could thrive in the slot as a nickel player and Riley could also develop into a standout at safety. That kind of versatility is incredibly hard to find.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON RILEY

"We had the chance to see Riley work in person multiple times this fall and those around him rave about where he has come from a body-composition standpoint. He moved from Washington to Florida halfway through high school as a slender corner and has grown into a bigger, more physical nickel or safety type with boundary corner upside. Riley is confident and comfortable at the line of scrimmage, runs well enough to bail and has little issue with disengaging and/or run support. More consistent leverage discipline and ball tracking may be the next steps to take."

