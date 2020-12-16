Notre Dame Signs OL Rocco Spindler

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed guard Rocco Spindler

ROCCO SPINDLER PROFILE

Hometown: Clarkston, Tenn.

High School: Clarkston

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, West Virginia, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Northwestern, Kentucky, Minnesota, Arizona State, Syracuse

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

ESPN: 4-star - No. 64

Rivals: 4-star - No. 67

247Sports: 4-star - No. 93

Composite: 4-star - No. 60

FILM ANALYSIS

Spindler is an intriguing prospect in that while he plays guard and projects best to the interior, he's athletic and long enough to move outside if the need arose. That kind of versatility is the first thing that stands out when look at his addition to the class.

When you pop on the film the first thing you notice about Spindler is his physicality. Also a standout high school wrestler, Spindler plays with good pad level and he has strong hands. He bullies opponents at the line of scrimmage, and Spindler plays with the kind of edge and aggressiveness you want in a big-time blocker.

Spindler is a strong finisher thanks to his combination of strength, powerful hands, good technique and leg drive. Spindler shows the ability to not only throw his weight around, but he stays locked on, keeps his pads in good position and uses his technique to be an effective finisher. As he improves his knee bend you'll see him become even more dominant with this part of his game.

The Clarkston standout shows the athleticism needed to be a dominant college player. His initial burst is outstanding, he fires off the line, he is quick getting around on pulls/traps and he's comfortable working in space. Those traits make him arguably the nation's best interior blocker, but they are also the traits that make me think he could even play tackle if the need arose.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Spindler played guard for much of his career, and he projects to be an outstanding guard at the next level. As a senior, however, he spent a lot of time at tackle, and he looked good. He wasn't quite as sound at tackle from a technique standpoint, but he showed the comfort level in space and the foot quickness to play that position.

Spindler still projects better at guard, especially at Notre Dame, which wants guards that are athletic, physical and nasty, and Spindler is all of those things. His ability to work on the second level, pull and trap are all things that he must do at guard, and he projects to do all quite well at the next level.

The ability to play tackle only enhances his status as a recruit, and it gives the Irish coaches greater flexibility when it comes to finding a role for him as quickly as possible.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON SPINDLER

"In the verification business outside of football, wrestling is often among the most desired in the trenches and Spindler both looks and plays the part of an elite prospect that with in his foundation. There's just a better understanding of leverage, among other nuances, than most battling in close quarters. It shows up on tape from his ability to work with good power and get under his opponent’s pads at the point. He has a good movement skills to produce in space and on level 2 as the scoop player. His short set can stymie pass-rushers and throw off their timing while he lands and stout punch and trigger his anchor. Spindler likely slides inside at the next level, though he has a right tackle floor."

