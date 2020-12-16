Notre Dame Signs CB Ryan Barnes

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed cornerback Ryan Barnes

RYAN BARNES PROFILE

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.

High School: Quince Orchard

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 7 pass break ups, 2 interceptions

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Virginia Tech, NC State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, Duke, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Arizona State, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

Rivals: 3-star

ESPN: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 3-star

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing you should notice about Barnes is his elite size. He’s not only tall (6-2), but he has exceptional arm length. Even more important, he knows how to use that trait to excel in coverage. Barnes has fast hands and he’s quite good at the line of scrimmage. As he improves his hand play once he’s transitioned and when playing zone it will complete the package for him.

Barnes needs to get physically stronger in coverage and as a tackler, but he is more than willing to come downhill and mix it up in the run game. The effort is there, the desire is there, and once the weight room strength catches up tackling and defending the run will be a strength of his game.

If you’re someone that is obsessed with speed you probably won’t fall in love with Barnes as a prospect, but he is a high-quality all around athlete with good long speed. His length allows him to erase any lack of speed he might have. He’s a smooth athlete with fluid hips and his transitions are easy, another trait that allows him to play fast.

From a technical standpoint he’s solid, but there are some things he needs to clean up with his footwork in off coverage and with his hands once he transitions, but he has a strong foundation. Barnes plays both off and press man, and he thrives at both. In many ways he reminds me of a faster, more fluid version of Robert Blanton. Long, physical, smart and a playmaker.

NOTRE DAME FIT

His size will make some immediately look to move Barnes to safety, but his skillset is ideally suited for the cornerback position. He is an even longer, more athletic version of Nick McCloud when he was a prep player.

Barnes has the size, tackling potential and ball skills to thrive in the boundary position. His athleticism and instincts could also thrive at the field position, and that flexibility only adds to his value in this class.

In my view, the Quince Orchard is the most underrated player in this class. His offer list is as good as it gets, his film is outstanding, his measurables are top notch and he's a high character player. Landing Barnes in this class was big-time for Notre Dame.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON BARNES

"Barnes has the frame to play inside or out in a college secondary, with zone corner or safety length and skill to boot. There is an awareness and savvy when watching Barnes at work, translating to plays on the football and the ability to take calculated risks. While not the most explosive athlete, Barnes is fluid enough in his pedal and transitions to challenge gifted wideouts at the line of scrimmage, rare given his 6-foot-2 build."

