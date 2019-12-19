Two-Year Grades: Notre Dame Defense

The best way to truly evaluate how a program is recruiting is to compare classes in succession. Previous success - or failures - play a role in dictating how the current class will be put together. Looking at classes in a two-year view also gives the best way to full evaluate how positions are being built.

With that in mind it’s time to hand out grades for Notre Dame’s 2019 and 2020 classes. We already graded the offense, now it’s time to move onto the defense.

Grade Key:

A — Elite / College Football Playoff caliber

B — Outstanding / Top 15 caliber

C — Solid / Borderline Top 25 caliber

D — Subpar / Not good enough

F — Disaster

DEFENSIVE END

Grade: Jordan Botelho (2020), Alexander Ehrensberger (2020), Isaiah Foskey (2019), NaNa Osafo-Mensah (2019)

Signees: B-

Overview: This class has more upside than a B- grade, but outside of Botelho the others are quite raw, which drags the grade down. Also dragging it down is the fact there isn’t the kind of explosiveness on the edge that is desired or that we’ve seen from Julian Okwara in recent seasons. It is mostly a power group, so it lacks the kind of skill diversity of other positions. There is the potential for players in the classes to develop into that, but right now there just isn’t that kind of player in 2019 or 2020.

Having said that, the upside of this group is quite high, and no player in either class has more God-given ability than Isaiah Foskey. The native of California has elite length and a tremendous frame, and the longer he focuses just on defense (he was a standout tight end in high school) the more productive he will be. Foskey has the power to thrive at strong side end and the athleticism to dominate as a drop end. He is a true five-star upside player, and if he comes close to maximizing his tools he could be a true difference maker.

Texas end NaNa Osafo-Mensah dropped off a bit as a senior, but he was a four-star player that has the size potential and power to be an effective player as a strong side end. Osafo-Mensah has good length, a strong punch and he’s athletic enough to develop into an effective power rusher. Osafo-Mensah needs work from a technique standpoint, but the tools are there for him to be a starting caliber player at Notre Dame.

The most ready-made end to sign with Notre Dame in the last two classes is Jordan Botelho, who has a chance to work himself into the drop end rotation early on. Botelho is a versatile defender that could be an impact edge player or a physical inside linebacker. His motor is intense, he possesses a much-needed burst when he attacks off the edge and has tremendous power with his hands. Botelho lacks the length and size Notre Dame covets on the edge, but he more than makes up for it in other ways.

German end Alexander Ehrensberger has an upside as high as any end not named Foskey, but he also has the lowest floor. The 6-7, 240-pound end has excellent length, a strong first step and the natural power you want in a strong side end. He’s raw from a technique standpoint, but his feel for the game is much better than you’d think from a foreign player, and if he can fill out his frame and use his hands better he’ll be a player for the Irish.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Grade: A

Signees: Howard Cross III (2019), Aidan Keanaaina (2020), Jacob Lacey (2019), Rylie Mills (2020), Hunter Spears (2019)

Overview: Last year I felt Notre Dame had its best two-year stretch of defensive recruiting of the Brian Kelly era. After the 2020 class signed the 2019-20 stretch became even better. The reason I view the current stretch higher is the 2018-19 classes added outstanding talent, but it was mostly undersized penetrators, which is something Notre Dame certainly needed. The 2019-20 class adds playmaking ability and size. The 2019 class was the bigger haul when looking at 2018-19, but now the 2019 class is the smaller group with the 2020 class on board.

From a recruiting rankings standpoint, Jacob Lacey was the crown jewel of the 2019 defensive line class. ESPN ranked him as the nation’s No. 115 overall player after the talented defensive tackle led his South Warren (Ky.) Bowling Green squad to a state title. Lacey has good size, and he has all three traits you want in an inside player. He can rush the quarterback, he can shoot gaps and penetrate in the run game and he can play the power game.

Two knee injuries slowed down the development and lowered the ranking of Hunter Spears, but if he can stay healthy he has a chance to be a difference maker at Notre Dame. The talent is certainly there, with Spears possessing an elite punch and impressive natural power. He can drive blockers into the backfield, and his background as a prep end gave him an advanced feel for rushing the quarterback.

The other 2019 signee, Howard Cross III, lacks the size desired for an interior player, but he has traits that allowed him to win the Gatorade Player of the Year honor in New Jersey when he was a senior. Cross has good natural strength despite his lack of size, he plays with a good motor and has impressive quickness, which combines with his stature (he’s not very tall) to allow him to consistently win the leverage battle.

Rylie Mills is the top defensive player in the 2020 class, and his game reminds me a great deal of former Irish standout Jerry Tillery. Mills has excellent length and he’s clearly the tallest and longest defensive tackle to sign with Notre Dame since Tillery. Mills has the athletic skills to be a power end in the Notre Dame defense, but as a defensive tackle he projects to be a true impact player. Mills has a tremendous punch, he’s athletic for his size and has a knack for making plays.

Aidan Keanaaina brings the kind of girth that Notre Dame has lacked in recent defensive tackle classes. Lacey and Spears bring good size, but neither are natural 300 pounders. Keanaaina is that kind of athlete, possessing a thick, stout frame, a strong punch and the kind of motor needed to make plays up the middle. Keanaaina can hold up quite well against double teams and he brings the kind of run-game production the Irish defense needs.

LINEBACKER

Grade: C+

Signees: JD Bertrand (2019), Osita Ekwonu (2019), Jack Kiser (2019), Marist Liufau (2019)

Overview: Notre Dame received high marks for its 2018-19 linebacker recruiting. I gave the Irish an A grade for that stretch, and that stretch resulted in the Notre Dame staff passing on the linebacker position in the 2020 class.

Notre Dame recruiting in-state star Jack Kiser to play the rover position. Marist Liufau and Osita Ekwonu are exceptionally long athletes with incredibly high ceilings, but both will need work to develop. JD Bertrand lacks the size and length of Liufau and Ekwonu, but he’s smart and athletic. There is talent in this group, but the floors are lower than the 2018 group of linebackers.

If injuries mount or players don’t pan out, the decision to not take a linebacker in 2020 could prove problematic.

CORNERBACK

Grade: B

Signees: Landen Bartleson (2020), Cam Hart (2019), Ramon Henderson (2020), Clarence Lewis (2020), Isaiah Rutherford (2019), KJ Wallace (2019)

Overview: There is understandable concern with how Notre Dame has recruited the cornerback position in recent seasons, at least in regards to not landing highly ranked players. But the two classes added a lot of depth, a lot of athleticism and a lot of length. The length part is what really stands out, as five of the six signees the last two years stands at least 6-0 tall, including a pair of 6-2+ corners.

There is a great deal of speed and athleticism in the group, but the trick now is developing those players. The low floors of most of the signed corners is where the concern comes from, but if only half of them pan out this two-year stretch will provide the Irish with impressive playmaking ability on the perimeter of the defense.

A lot of the discussion is about Notre Dame not signing any highly ranked players, but it seems some ignore the fact Isaiah Rutherford was ranked as the No. 110 player in the country according to Rivals, or that KJ Wallace was ranked as the No. 218 player in the country according to ESPN. The duo complements each other well, with Rutherford possessing impressive speed and length, with the undersized Wallace having excellent agility, instincts and strength for his size.

Cam Hart was recruited to play wide receiver, but early in his recruitment he stated a preference for defense. Hart got his wish, moving to cornerback early in his freshman season at Notre Dame, and that is why he is being evaluated as part of the corner haul. Hart has excellent length and good long speed, and he shows better fluidity than one would expect from a 6-3 corner.

The 2020 class lacks the highly ranked players, but I would argue the athletic skills and speed of the 2020 haul is much better. Both Landen Bartleson and Ramon Henderson have excellent speed, especially Henderson, and Bartleson has is arguably the best all-around athlete to sign to play cornerback at Notre Dame since KeiVarae Russell back in the 2012 class.

Clarence Lewis lacks any great traits, but he does have good length and an excellent feel for the game. In many ways his game reminds me a great deal of former Irish standout Bennett Jackson. He won’t ever blow anyone away with special traits, but Lewis has a knack for making plays, he has an edge to his game and he’s a smart football player.

SAFETY

Grade: B+

Signees: Litchfield Ajavon (2019), Kyle Hamilton (2019), Caleb Offord (2020), Isaiah Pryor (2017/2020)

Overview: Landing Kyle Hamilton was an absolute coup for Notre Dame, and the 2018-19 safety haul was truly outstanding. The current two-year stretch isn’t as good, but the addition of Pryor as a graduate transfer and a five-star player like Hamilton brings the grade up.

247Sports was the only recruiting service to agree with me about Kyle Hamilton, who we both graded as a five-star recruit. His length and athleticism were truly elite, but what makes Hamilton a true elite recruit is that he is also a smart, instinctive and productive football player. But as much as I liked Hamilton coming out of high school, he was even better as a freshman, even though that doesn’t factor into this grade.

Litchfield Ajavon lacks the length and top-level athleticism that Hamilton brings to the game, but the Virginia native is smart and instinctive. Ajavon is a quality athlete that shows more quickness than he does speed. His intelligence and versatility gives him a chance to play both safety positions in the Irish defense.

Isaiah Pryor isn’t much of a coverage player, but his run game production as both a prep player and at Ohio State gives the Irish a boost. Pryor will have a chance to fill the role that Alohi Giliman played the last two years, but Pryor brings much better size to the position. We’ll have to wait and see if he has the instincts and leadership that Gilman brought.

2020 signee Caleb Offord is incredibly raw and has a low floor, but his length is truly elite. When his technique is right he also shows good top-end speed, but he’ll need a lot of work. Right now Offord is a project type signee, but he has the raw tools the staff covets, and that’s why they pushed for him.

