IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner is an SI All-American Candidate

Bryan Driskell

A key ingredient to competing for and winning national titles is getting excellent play from the quarterback position, which means recruiting, landing and developing elite players at the position.

That is what the Notre Dame staff saw in La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner when he camped in South Bend after his freshman season, which earned him an offer from the Irish.

By ultimately landing Buchner, Notre Dame has not only found its quarterback of the future, it has a player with the talent to be the cornerstone of a title run.

Buchner is a SI All-American candidate, and SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia has broken down the standout quarterback's game.

Prospect: Tyler Buchner, Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: La Mesa (Calif.) Helix

Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Broad, muscular build on adequate frame. Some room to add weight down the line.

Athleticism: Few quarterbacks have the ‘juice’ Buchner does as a pure athlete. Despite a major knee injury in 2018, he bounced back with head-turning 1,610-yard rushing total as a junior. When he takes off with the football he can beat angles with acceleration and hold up with above-average long speed, too. Buchner gets to top speed in a hurry. Runs with great body control and balance in the open field and at the tail-end of plays.

Instincts: Natural feel inside the pocket with consistently strong sliding ability to climb the pocket or evade the initial defender. Can move behind the pocket to provide targets with more time. Very comfortable off platform. Unafraid to take risks and push the football down the field.

Polish: Classic, three-quarter release point with quick and fluid delivery. Strong pocket presence and athleticism fit well with rational internal clock. Has enough velocity to drive the ball but awareness to know when to take something off of it, too. Anticipates well, especially vertically. Uses athleticism to square up while on the run, where he flashes the ability to drop his arm angle at times.

Bottom Line: Buchner has the dual-threat tools, including a pure arm and gaudy prep production to immediately be the man at Notre Dame. He’s gone through physical adversity, played in multiple offensive systems and excelled anyway. There’s an ‘it’ quality with the future Irish quarterback that seems easy to bet on when projecting him to be the face of a major college football program one day.

You can also read my film evaluation of Buchner, who is the top graded player in the 2021 class for the Irish.

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Podcast

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Five Biggest "What If" Moments Of Notre Dame Football

Looking at how things might have been different at Notre Dame the last 30 years if these five "what ifs" turned out different

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Brian Kelly Responds To Kirk Herbstreit

The Notre Dame head coach responded to recent comments made regarding the 2020 season.

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Notre Dame Top 5 Linebackers

Breaking down the Top 5 linebackers that I've seen during my time following Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Top Five Quarterbacks

Breaking down the five best quarterbacks I've seen at Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: How No Spring Impacts Notre Dame For 2020

Not having spring practice will impact every team differently, and we discuss how it impacts Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Recruiting: Notre Dame and Elite 2022 RB Share Strong Mutual Interest

Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of elite 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk, and the interest is mutual

Bryan Driskell

Analyst: Julian Okwara Has Been Forgotten ... But Shouldn't Be

Cover 1 analyst Russell Brown believes Notre Dame end Julian Okwara could be a day two steal in the draft.

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Notre Dame DE Commit David Abiara

Breaking down the game of Notre Dame defensive end commit David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell