Notre Dame has added to its 2021 defensive line, flipping former Nebraska commit Will Schweitzer. The 6-4, 215-pound Los Gatos (Calif.) native gives the Fighting Irish a third defensive end in the class.

Schweitzer committed to Nebraska back in mid-June, but as Notre Dame looked to grow its defensive end class it focused on the California native.

A standout edge player for Los Gatos, Schweitzer racked up 130 tackles last fall for the Wildcats. He has 218 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks the last two seasons. A versatile defender, Schweitzer also picked off three passes while registered 36 quarterback hurries the last two seasons.

His combination of length, range, pass rushing prowess and cover ability makes him the ideal skill fit for the Vyper position, which was formally known as the drop end position.

Schweitzer had offers from Michigan State, TCU, Utah, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Kansas State, Washington State, California, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Syracuse, Duke, Oregon State and Kansas.

Notre Dame now has three ends in the class, with Schweitzer joining Rhode Island standout end Jason Onye and Texas end David Abiara. Both Onye and Abiara are bigger, more powerful edge players. Schweitzer's skillset serves as an ideal complement in the class.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter